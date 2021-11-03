WOODSTOCK — Different meet, same result.
The Clarke County girls finished first and the Eagles' boys took second in the Region 2B cross country meet on Wednesday, the exact same placings each squad had in the Bull Run District meet the previous week.
By finishing inside the top three, both Clarke County teams qualified for the Class 2 state championships, which will be held Nov. 13 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Led by Teya Starley's fifth-place finish, the Eagles took the girls' title with a total of 54 points. Madison County followed in second with 61. Starley covered the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 50 seconds as all five Eagles scorers placed in the Top 17.
Paced by Cal Beckett's runner-up finish, the Clarke boys totaled 47 points. East Rockingham won with 33. Beckett covered the course in 16:26 as the Eagles had three of the Top 9 finishers.
Other Clarke County girls' scorers: 9. Abby Cochran 21:22; 10. Ellen Smith 21:24; 14. Ryleigh Webster 22:05; 17. Juliana Pledgie 22:51.
Other Clarke County boys' scorers: 3. Jackson Ellis 16:48; 9. Aidan Kreeb 17:21; 19. Matthew Stroot 18:02; 22. Jacob Kitner 18:10.
Girls' soccer: Sherando's Kilmer resigns
Rob Kilmer, who led the Sherando High School girls’ soccer program for the past 22 seasons, has resigned according to a news release from Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon.
Kilmer finishes with a career mark of 207-129-28. His 207 wins are the third most achieved by a girls’ soccer coach in the state. The Warriors won a pair of regular-season district titles (2000, 2010) and three district tournament crowns (2001, 2009, 2010) and made nine regional playoff appearances (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2018) under Kilmer.
Kilmer was named The Winchester Star’s Coach of the Year in 2009, 2010 and 2018.
“I have been very fortunate during my time at Sherando to be able to work with outstanding students and have the support of the administration and school community,” Kilmer said in the news release. “As I transition away from coaching, I can fondly look back on each of the teams and players I coached and the success we enjoyed together.”
“Rob was the first head coach I hired after becoming Sherando’s coordinator of student activities in 1999,” Jason Barbe said in the release. “His decision to resign is a bittersweet moment for me. I’m extremely happy that he will be able to take time for himself and relax, but I will also miss working with him. Sherando and the student-athletes he has coached have certainly benefited from his more than two decades of dedication and hard work.”
Volleyball: Loudoun County 3, James Wood 0
LEESBURG — Nine-time defending Class 4 state champion Loudoun County defeated James Wood by the scores of 25-10, 25-23, 25-12 in the Region 4C volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.
The Colonels end the year with a 17-7 record. The Captains (22-2) will travel to Millbrook (22-1) for the Region 4C championship match at 6 p.m. today. The Pioneers beat Dominion 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 16-14) in Tuesday's other semifinal. Both Millbrook and Loudoun County clinch berths in the state tournament, which begins with the quarterfinal round on Nov. 13.
James Wood leaders: Katey Matthews 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Addie Pitcock 5 kills; Hannah McCullough 10 assists; Paige Ahakuelo 4 aces; Carsyn Vincent 13 digs.
Field hockey: SU earns first national ranking
The Shenandoah University field hockey team earned the program's first-ever ranking in the NFHCA Top 20 National Poll released on Tuesday.
After receiving votes for the past three weeks, Shenandoah cracked the top 20 and is tied for 19th with 99 points with Haverford College.
Second-seeded SU hosts No. 3 Lynchburg at 7 p.m. today in the ODAC semifinals.
Women's soccer: Washington & Lee 2, SU 1
LEXINGTON — Fourth-seeded Washington & Lee University ended No. 5 Shenandoah University's season on Tuesday evening in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Grace Wielechowski scored twice off assists from Erin Hoeh for the Generals (13-2-2).
W&L took the lead seven minutes in. Freshman Chandler Gallant scored nine minutes later for Shenandoah (10-9-1) by chipping a shot over W&L keeper Grace Coombs (one save).
The Generals (21-7 shot edge) finished the scoring in the 33rd minute. Karissa Dominick had eight saves for SU.
