WASHINGTON, Va. — Luke Lyman had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Clarke County boys' basketball team to a 62-57 season-opening win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles led 33-29 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 14 points, 4 assists; Deonte Trammel 8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals; Matthew Sipe 7 points.
Strasburg swimming sweeps Clarke County
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys lost 72-63 and the girls fell 111-25 to Bull Run District rival Strasburg in their season-opening meets on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Clarke County winners — Boys: 200-yard freestyle: Colin Moran, 2:24.12; 200 individual medley: Cooper Lowell, 2:27.53; 100 butterfly: Liam Whalen, 1:07.28; 500 free: Patrick Whalen, 5:57.87; 100 backstroke: Liam Whalen, 1:15.02. Girls: 200 free: Kayla Sprincis, 2:03.88; 50 free: Leah Kreeb, 30.16; 500 free: Sprincis, 5:21.77.
Handley releases winter sports schedules
Handley's first home event for the winter sports season will take place on Wednesday when the boys' basketball team takes on Culpeper County at 7:30 p.m. at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
For now, no fans are allowed at any Handley winter sports events.
The Judges' basketball teams will each play eight regular-season games. They will play two each against the other four Class 4 Northwestern District teams that are competing in the Virginia High School League winter sports season — Culpeper County, Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty.
The Class 4 Northwestern District tournament is scheduled to take place from Feb. 1-4 for both boys' and girls' basketball. Feb. 1 will feature play-in games. The semifinals will take place Feb. 2 and the finals will be held Feb. 4. The Region 4C semifinals are Feb. 9.
The Handley girls' basketball team will open at Culpeper County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will play its first home game on Jan. 19 against Liberty (7:30 p.m.).
The swimming teams will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Madison County at the Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg. The district meet will be held on Jan. 29 at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility and the Region 4C meet will be held on Feb. 6 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling.
The wrestling team will open Saturday in a quad with Skyline and Liberty at 11 a.m. at Fauquier. The Judges will have one home regular-season competition (Jan. 27) and six total. The district tournament will take place Feb. 6 at Fauquier and the region tournament will be held Feb. 13 at Tuscarora.
Handley has not released any official information on event streaming yet.
