BOYS' INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Handley boys take second in region

WINCHESTER — The Handley boys won three events at the Region 4C indoor track & field meet on Monday at Shenandoah University's Wilkins Center and took second place as a team.

Quinton Newman won the shot put by nine inches with a mark of 48 feet, 10 inches; Isaiah Lowry won the high jump by with a mark of 5-10 based on fewest misses; and the 4x200 team of Malachi Imoh, Aaron Lee, Jayden Vardaro and Miles Ashe won by 0.18 in a time of 1 minute, 35.05 seconds.

James Wood had two champions, with William Crowder taking the 55 meters by 0.08 in a time of 6.50 seconds and Logan Owens taking the triple jump by eight inches with a mark of 40-10.5.

The top three individuals and top three relays in each event as well as those meeting qualifying standards advanced to the Class 4 state meet, which will take place on March 2 and 3 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Loudoun Valley won the team title with 148 points, Handley was second with 45, James Wood was third with 41, Sherando was 10th with 20 and Millbrook was 12th with 2.

Leaders — Handley: 55: 2. Miles Ashe, 6.58; James Wood: Long jump: 2. Mi'kegue Franklin 20-5.5; 3. Logan Owens 19-7.5; Sherando: Triple jump: 2. Eldon Agard, 40-2.5; Shot put: 3. William Fletcher 45-3.25.

The following item is being reprinted because of an incorrect first name in Tuesday's edition.

MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Konyar qualifies for PSAC championships

LEXINGTON — James Wood graduate and Bloomsburg University sophomore Kevin Konyar set a personal record in the 5,000 meters at the Virginia Military Institute Indoor Classic on Saturday to qualify for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship meet.

Konyar recorded a time of 15 minutes, 53.01 seconds to place 13th out of 30 runners. The PSAC meet will take place on Feb. 29 at Edinboro University.