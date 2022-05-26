BERRYVILLE — Caleb Neiman scored three goals and added an assist as top-seeded Clarke County rolled to a 6-0 victory against Madison County on Thursday in the semifinals of the Bull Run District boys’ soccer tournament.
The unbeaten Eagles (18-0) advanced to Friday’s championship match at 5 p.m. at Feltner Stadium.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals; Emmet Morris 1 goal; Oakley Staples, Cal Beckett, Harim Torres and Leo Morris with 1 assist each.
Girls' soccer: Clarke Co. 5, Central 0
BERRYVILLE — Rebecca Camacho-Bruno had two goals as defending state champion Clarke County advanced to the Bull Run District title game with a shutout over fourth-seeded Central on Thursday.
The Eagles (19-0) will host the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod 1 goal and 1 assist; Summer Toone and Maya Marasco 1 goal each; Sidney Shinaberry 1 assist.
Softball: East Rockingham 11, Clarke Co. 8
ELKTON — East Rockingham snapped an 8-8 tie with three runs in the bottom of the bottom of the sixth to knock off Clarke County in the semifinals of the Bull Run District tournament on Thursday.
Madison Arbaugh's RBI double snapped the tie and Emma Cude followed with a two-run homer, her second blast of the game. East Rockingham had four homers in the contest.
Anna Hornbaker belted a grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning that gave Clarke County (17-5) an 8-5 lead. The Eagles finished with 14 hits, while East Rockingham had 10.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 5-5 (double), 2 runs; Hornbaker 2-4 (grand slam), 4 RBIs; Haley Farmer 3-4; Ellie Taylor 2-4 double.
Boys’ tennis: Rock Ridge 5, Millbrook 0
ASHBURN — Millbrook lost all five contested matches 6-0, 6-0 in a Region 4C semifinal loss to Dulles District champion Rock Ridge on Thursday.
Jack Muldowney had the best performance for the Pioneers (13-6), falling 6-3 in the first set at No. 3 singles.
Handley (18-0) will host Rock Ridge at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Region 4C championship match at Shenandoah University’s Lowry Tennis Complex. Both teams will advance to the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
The Judges beat Lightridge 5-1 in Thursday’s other semifinal. For complete coverage on the match, see Saturday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
Girls’ tennis: Rock Ridge 5, Handley 2
ASHBURN — Handley’s season came to an end Thursday as the Judges fell 5-2 against Dulles District champion Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals.
Handley (11-8) won a pair of singles matches. Grace Meehan won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, while Peyton Jones rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 6 singles to send the match to doubles play.
In a rematch of their regional doubles semifinal, champions Anya Ambarish and Tarini Panidepu topped Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Meehan 6-1, 6-3 to close out Thursday’s action.
Handley’s No. 4 Sophia McAllister lost a tough 6-4, 6-4 match, while No. 5 Page Brubaker fell 6-3, 6-2. No. 1 Parikh and No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen each fell 6-0, 6-0.
Rock Ridge will face Loudoun Valley, a 5-2 winner over Sherando, in Tuesday’s title match.
