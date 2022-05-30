BERRYVILLE — Eight players scored as the top-seeded Clarke County boys' soccer team cruised to a 14-0 win over No. 8 Luray in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday.
The Eagles (19-0) will host a semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against No. 4 Madison County. The Mountaineers beat No. 5 East Rockingham 3-2 on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Harim Torres 1 goal, 3 assists; Caleb Neiman 3 goals; Charlie Frame 2 goals, 1 assist; Leo Morris 1 goal, 2 assists; Caden Mercer, Oakley Staples 2 goals each; Chris LeBlanc 2 assists; Jose Ramirez, Cal Beckett 1 goal each; Jackson Ellis, Brody Murphy, Menes Ajyeman 1 assist each.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 8, Madison County 0
BERRYVILLE — Top-seeded Clarke County routed No. 8 Madison County in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday.
The Eagles (19-0) will host No. 4 Stuarts Draft at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals with a Class 2 state berth in the line. Stuarts Draft beat No. 5 Central 4-2 on Monday.
Clarke County leaders: Campbell Neiman, Summer Toone 2 goals, 1 assist each; Audrey Price, Olivia Morise, Kelsey Elrod, Lily Suling 1 goal each.
Baseball: Madison County 7, Clarke County 6
MADISON — Top-seeded Madison County scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally from a 6-3 deficit and went on to end No. 8 Clarke County's season in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday night.
The Eagles (11-11) trailed 3-1 after two innings but scored four times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Clarke County leaders: Quenton Slusher 3-3, double, RBI; Matthew Sipe, Cordell Broy, Hunter Norton, Theo Wood 1 hit, 1 RBI each; Dagan Kitner 2 runs.
Running: Butts, McNamara win Loudoun Street Mile
WINCHESTER — David Butts, a 20-year-old from Hagerstown, Md., and Gina McNamara, 27, from Washington, D.C., captured the men's and women's titles, respectively, at the 35th annual Loudoun Street Mile on Monday.
Butts, who runs for Hagerstown Community College, recorded a time of 4 minutes, 3.8 seconds to capture the overall and collegiate title by six-tenths of a second over Elias Graca, 25, of Arlington (4:04.8) in an event that featured 416 registrants
McNamara, who ran for Michigan as an undergrad, captured the collegiate title and ran a time of 4:31.7 to break the event record by 10 seconds and win by 2.8 seconds over Susanna Sullivan, 32, of Reston (4:34.5) for the overall title.
Kevin Shirk of Stephenson won his third straight men's Masters title. The 42-year-old Shirk, a former head cross country coach at Millbrook and current head coach at Loudoun Valley, recorded a time of 4:26.5 to place 17th overall. Adrienne Glasheen, 43, of Aldie won the women's Masters division (5:19.1), Luca Schianchi, 50, of Winchester won the Grand Masters men's division (4:51.8) and Terri Rath, 58, of Reston won the Grand Masters women's division (6:09.3).
Other male age group winners are: Under-8: Flynn Hawkins, 7, Arlington, 6:31.8; 8-9: Gunner Charlton, 8, Bloomery, W.Va., 6:54.2; 10-11: Emerson Redcay, 10, Winchester, 5:41; 12-14: Burns Beckett, 13, Boyce, 5:11.2; 15-19: Dylan McGraw, 15, Stephens City, 4:38.3; 20-24: Tyler Cox-Philyaw, 24, Linden, 4:13.1; 25-29: Brian Rich, 27, Washington, D.C., 4:11; 30-34: Zach Pistilli, 33, Manassas, 4:13.3: 35-39: Chuck Love, 36, Madison, 4:54.0; 40-44: Scott Wallace, 42, New Market, Md., 4:32.0; 45-49: David Wertz, 46, Springfield, 4:30.7; 50-54: Peter Sherry, 53, Great Falls, 5:07.3; 55-59: Peter Bandettini, 56, Bethesda, Md., 5:38.6; 60-69: Hernan Garbini, 60, Charlottesville, 5:35.4; 70-79: Dan Eddy, 70, Alexandria, 6:36.2; 80-89: John Elliott, 83, Columbia, Md., 9:01.5.
Other female age group winners are: Under-8: Nyla Magruder, 7, Stephens City, 6:46.4; 8-9: Kennedy Combs, 9, Winchester, 6:19.7; 10-11: Lillian Leslie, 11, Front Royal, 6:12.1; 12-14: Kate Konyar, 13, Winchester, 5:37.5; 15-19: Emma Ahrens, 17, Stephens City, 5:36.6; 20-24: Anne Akagi, 21, Leesburg, 5:06.1; 25-29: Emma Unterkoefler, 25, Washington, D.C., 5:21.9; 30-34: Christie Wetzel, 34, Falls Church, 5:12.0; 35-39: Sarah Bishop, 39, 5:11.2; 40-44: Michelle VanHorn, 40, Harpers Ferry, W.Va., 5:54.0; 45-49: Alice Kassens, 47, 5:40.3; 50-54: Leslea Sirbaugh, 51, Winchester, 8:34.5; 55-59: Ann Marie Sharp, 55, 7:42.1; 60-69: Julie Hayden, 62, 6:14.0; 70-79: Millie Lassiter, 72, Arlington, 11:27.1; 80-89: Janet Hughes, 85, Winchester, 10:58.1.
Robinson places 8th in Fredericksburg half marathon
Molly Robinson, a 2021 Sherando High School graduate who has transferred from South Dakota to run for Virginia Commonwealth University, placed eighth among female runners at the recent Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg.
Multiple thousands of runners competed in the event. Robinson's time was 1 hour, 36 minutes and 14 seconds for the 13.1-mile race. Robinson ran in remembrance of her grandfather Ronald Robinson, who was a Marine.
College track & field: SU's Kindig has All-American performance
GENEVA, Ohio — Shenandoah University senior Tucker Kindig earned All-America honors Saturday with an eighth-place finish in the men's hammer at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Kindig, a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion in the hammer, recorded a throw of 58.43 meters (185 feet, 1 inch) on his first toss. Jude Misko from Rutgers-Camden won with a mark of 60.42 (198 feet, 2 inches).
Kindig is the first All-American in men's outdoor track & field program history and the second overall. Elijah Morton earned his honor during the 2020 indoor season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.