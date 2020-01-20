BERRYVILLE — Volkan Ergen had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Clarke County boys’ basketball team to a 46-30 win over Madison County in Bull Run District action on Friday. The Eagles (7-9, 5-3 district) led 24-14 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Jacob Weddle 9 points, 7 rebounds; Trey Trenary 9 points, 6 rebounds.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s score: Madison County 55, Clarke County 46. Eagles are 7-9, 3-5 Bull Run.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Brisco starring for Concord
Former Sherando standout Trey Brisco scored 18 points and had four assists as the Concord University men’s basketball team defeated Davis & Elkins 80-63 on Saturday.
It was the third-highest point total of the season for the Mountain Lions senior guard. Brisco is averaging 12.8 points (second on the team), 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists (first on the team) in 15 games for Concord (5-10, 3-7 Mountain East). Brisco has made 30 of 61 3-pointers to lead the team in 3-point shooting percentage (.492). He’s also made 42 of 58 free throws (.724).
