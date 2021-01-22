STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys’ swimming team beat Broadway 52-35 and lost to Turner Ashby 49-42 on Thursday night at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles girls lost both of their competitions, falling to Turner Ashby 39-18 and Broadway 48-16.
Clarke County winners — Boys: 100-yard butterfly: Cooper Lowell, 1:07.91; 100 free: Liam Whalen, 58.16; 200 free relay: Lowell, Dylan Rosenbohm, Colin Moran, Whalen, 1:50.31. Girls: 200 freestyle: Kayla Sprincis, 2:05.06; 500 free: Sprincis, 5:26.15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.