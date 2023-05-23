BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys' tennis team defeated Buffalo Gap 6-0 in the Region 2B semifinals on Tuesday to clinch a Class 2 state tournament berth.
The Eagles (11-4) will take on the winner of Wednesday's Central-Riverheads semifinal in the Region 2B championship match next Tuesday. The Class 2 state quarterfinals will take place on June 2.
Singles winners: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Preston Bernier 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Jack Lucier 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 Ethan Ellis 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); No. 5 Thomas Dalton 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 Jonathan Westbrook 6-4, 6-0.
Softball: Clarke County 2, East Rockingham 0
ELKTON — Anna Hornbaker threw a six-hit shutout and Hornbaker and Madison Edwards hit solo home runs in the third inning to lift No. 3 Clarke County to a Bull Run District semifinal win against No. 2 East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Hornbaker (2 for 3 with a walk) did not allow any walks and struck out seven batters for the Eagles (12-8), who will travel to take on No. 1 Page County at 5 p.m. in Thursday's championship game. Edwards went 3 for 4.
Other Clarke County leaders: Kendyl Lambert 2-3 (double); Campbell Paskel, Courtney Paskel 1-3 each.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 7, Strasburg 1
BERRYVILLE — Madison Toone had a hat trick and Summer Toone had two goals to propel top-seeded Clarke County to a Bull Run District semifinal win over No. 4 Strasburg on Tuesday.
The Eagles (17-0) will host No. 2 Luray at 7 p.m. in Thursday's championship game.
Other Clarke County leaders: Kelsey Elrod, Makenna Jarvis 1 goal each; Lily Suling 2 assists on corner kicks.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 6, Mountain View 1
BERRYVILLE — Leo Morris had two goals and two assists to lead No. 1 Clarke County to a Bull Run District semifinal win over No. 5 Mountain View on Tuesday in the Bull Run District semifinals.
The Eagles (18-0) will host No. 2 Madison County at 5 p.m. in Thursday's championship game.
Other Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals; Burns Beckett, Ian Waldner 1 goal each; Ben Fulmer, Jackson Ellis, Wesley Beiler, Caden Mercer 1 assist each.
