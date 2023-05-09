BERRYVILLE — Cal Beckett had two goals and one assist to lead the Clarke County boys' soccer team to a 6-0 Bull Run District victory over Central on Tuesday.
Central had two own goals against the Eagles are 13-0 (11-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Oakley Staples, Burns Beckett 1 goal each; Emmet Morris, Charlie Frame 1 assist each.
Millbrook 3, James Wood 1
WINCHESTER — Tyler Mallen had a goal and two assists to lead Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 8-6-1 (6-4-1 district) and the Colonels are 4-11 (2-9 district).
Other Millbrook leaders: Carter Luden, Logan Arthur 1 goal each; Joel Vasquez 1 assist; Brandt Upson 4 saves.
