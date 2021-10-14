LURAY — The Clarke County volleyball team completed a season sweep of Luray — the team that defeated the Eagles in the Region 2B championship match in the spring — with a 3-1 win on Thursday by the scores of 26-24, 25–17, 23-25, 25-20.
The Eagles are 11-7 overall and 8-6 in the Bull Run District. Luray fell to 11-6, 7-6.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 19 kills; 6 blocks; Bella Stem 13 kills, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 30 assists; Kiera Rohrbach 7 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 14 digs.
Sherando 3, Handley 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando beat Handley by the scores of 25-4, 25-15, 25-18 on Thursday in a Class 4 Northwestern District match to complete a season sweep.
The Warriors are 12-6 (7-3 district) and the Judges are 5-13, 2-8.
