BERRYVILLE — Madison Edwards and Kacie Turner each smacked three hits as Clarke County cruised to a 9-1 Bull Run District softball win over Rappahannock County on Friday.
Edwards had a triple, scored four times and reached base four times for the Eagles (11-2 overall, 6-2 district). Turner belted a two-run triple in a three-run third inning that gave Clarke County a 4-0 lead. The Eagles tacked on three more in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts; Courtney Paskel 2 runs; Devin McDonald double.
Sherando sweeps Handley
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando defeated Handley by the scores of 11-0 in Game 1 and 20-0 in Game 2 in a Class 4 Northwestern District softball doubleheader on Friday at Sherando Park.
The Warriors (6-8, 4-3 district) won both games against the Judges (2-10, 0-6) in four innings.
Sherando leaders: Game 1: Santanna Puller complete game, 1 hit, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts; Abby Vadnais 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Chunta double, 2 RBIs; Meghan Harris double, RBI; Isabel Hall double, 2 runs, RBI; Madison Harris, Jaeda Long 2 runs each. Game 2: Abbie Schellhammer complete game, 1 hit, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts; Long 3-4, home run, double, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Anna Borst 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Allison Williams 2 runs, 3 walks; Meghan Harris 2 runs, 2 walks, RBI; Chunta 2 runs, RBI; Hall double, 2 runs; Madison Harris 3 runs, 2 walks, RBI; Vadnais 2 runs, RBI.
Handley leaders: Olivia Jett singled in Game 1 and Jenna Shull singled in Game 2.
Girls’ soccer: Handley 5, Sherando 2
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Judges are 8-2-1 (5-1-1 district) and the Warriors are 2-10 (2-6 district).
Leaders: Handley: Mikayla Balio, Alivia Ricci 2 goals each; Emeryce Worrell 1 goal; Ainsley Justice, Julia Nerangis, Sam Stevens 1 assist each; Lauren Mason 10 saves. Sherando: Ella Sampsell 2 goals; Carson Foltz and Sophia Straightiff 1 assist each; Camey Pinkley 7 saves. Handley: None provided.
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept a Class 4 Northwestern District match against James Wood on Friday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-2; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-3; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-2; No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-0; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-3; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-3.
Sherando 5, Handley 4
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando took two of three doubles matches to edge Handley and remain unbeaten in a Class 4 Northwestern District match.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-4; No. 4 Emily Woolever 8-4, No. 6 Virani Bhagat 8-1. Handley: No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-5; No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-5; No. 5 Page Brubaker 8-2.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Leah Blevins/Woolever 8-3; No. 3 Bhagat/Kendall Clark 8-5. Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh/Meehan 9-8 (7-3).
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Unbeaten Handley (13-0, 9-0) swept Sherando on Friday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-2; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 5 Nathan Thomas 8-0; No. 6 Jack Boye 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Love/J.H. Herrington 8-4; No. 2 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-0; No. 3 Dickson/Boye 8-0.
Baseball: Sherando 12, Handley 6 (8)
WINCHESTER — Trey Williams, David English and Tyler Strosnider each had two-run singles in the top of the eighth inning as Sherando topped Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Warriors (10-4, 4-3) saw a 6-4 lead erased by the Judges (3-10, 1-6) on and RBI groundout and Austin Smith's two-out single.
Leaders: Sherando: Terrell Roberts 3 hits, 2 runs, 3 steals; English 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zach Symons 2 hits (double), 2 RBIs; Strosnider 2 hits, 3 RBIs at plate; 2.1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Cole Orr 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks; Gay Keats (5.2 IP, 8 hits. 4 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, 7 strikeouts. Handley: Cahrlie Allen 2 hits; Griffin Hott 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Kaplan Ambrose 3 runs, 3 walks; Josh Stickles double; Austin Smith 2 hits at plate; 6 IP, 9 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Boys' soccer: Handley 1, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Jag Fitzsimmons netted the game-winning goal on an assist from Rigoberto Cabrera-Pinedan to edge Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
Owen Turnbull had three saves to record his fifth shutout for the Judges (10-1-1 overall, 7-1 district). The Warriors are 1-11 (1-7 district).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.