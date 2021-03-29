The Clarke County football team dropped from a tie for second to fourth as a result of Friday’s 36-14 loss to Luray in the Virginia High School League Region 2B ratings that were released on Monday.
The top four teams in Region 2B make the playoffs, and this week marks the final week of the regular season. The Eagles (2-1) have a rating of 15.67, just 0.07 ahead of No. 5 Luray (3-2, 15.60) and 0.27 ahead of No. 6 Buffalo Gap (2-3). Clarke County will host 0-5 Madison County in its regular-season finale on Thursday.
The top three teams in Region 2B are Stuarts Draft (5-0, 22.8), Strasburg (4-1, 19.4) and Page County (3-1, 17.0).
The Class 4 Northwestern District has already decided its two Region 4C qualifiers as a result of Handley’s 14-13 win over Liberty on Saturday.
The Judges and Kettle Run are each 3-0 in the district. Saturday’s game at Handley’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium will determine district seeding for the April 9-10 Region 4C semifinals. Tuscarora is the No. 1 seed for the Dulles District and will host the loser of Saturday’s game, while Broad Run is the No. 2 seed and will travel to the winner of Saturday’s game for the Region 4C semifinals.
Also on Monday, it was announced who the Frederick County schools will play in the VHSL “Plus One” football games on April 9, which will feature 7 p.m. starts for all three games.
James Wood will host Liberty, Millbrook will host Fauquier and Sherando will travel to Culpeper County. In an email, Sherando coordinator of student activities Jason Barbe said in discussing it as a group, the CSAs of those schools decided those matchups worked best for everyone.
Handley wins golf tri in Culpeper
CULPEPER — The Handley golf team shot a four-player score of 175 to defeat Fauquier (201) and Culpeper County (229) in a tri match on Monday at the Country Club of Culpeper.
Handley scorers: Jack Thome (38, best overall score), Austin Smith 39, Bobby Kaniecki 46, Sam Thome 52.
James Wood golf tops Millbrook
FRONT ROYAL — The James Wood golf team opened its season with a 168-176 dual victory over Millbrook on Monday on the par-36 Blue Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
James Wood scorers: Caden Ganczak 39, Luke Davis 42, Carson Baker 43, Sean Cody 44.
Millbrook scorers: Nick Gressley 40, Jack Muldowney 45, Jack Hersey 45, William Croyle 46.
Clarke volleyball wins third straight
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team swept Strasburg 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) on Monday for its third straight win in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles are 8-1.
Clarke County leaders: Natalia Rodriguez 15 digs, 2 aces; Bella Stem 10 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Peace 6 kills, 4 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 21 assists.
SU’s Bucher earns ODAC Baseball PoW again
FOREST — Shenandoah University sophomore Pearce Bucher has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week for baseball for the second consecutive week in selections announced Monday.
Bucher, the Hornets third baseman, led SU to a pair of Saturday wins over Virginia Wesleyan as well as a mid-week victory at Washington & Lee with eight hits in 13 at-bats (.615) along with two home runs and five RBIs.
For the season, the Sherando graduate is hitting .429 with two doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI.
SU, ranked 16th in the nation, is back in action in a 3:30 p.m. ODAC contest today at Bridgewater.
SU softball swept by Roanoke
SALEM — Host Roanoke College used a pair of strong pitching performances Monday to sweep an ODAC softball doubleheader from Shenandoah by the scores of 8-0 (Game 1) and 5-2 (Game 2).
In Game 1, the Maroons (8-2, 2-0 ODAC) held SU (3-9, 0-4) to just two hits and used a six-run fifth to end the opening game after five innings.
Morgan Henley and Kayla Stephenson had the Hornets’ hits.
In Game 2, Roanoke led 6-0 after six innings, scoring three of its runs in the fourth inning.
SU scored its two runs on two hits in the seventh. Henley led off with a single to right-center field and following a BayLee Jenkins walk, pinch-hitter Kamryn Kelly brought both players home on a double to right.
Tiffany Bower also had a hit for SU.
Kayla Stephenson (2-3) gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk in a complete-game effort.
SU women’s tennis falls to Bridgewater
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College kept its women’s tennis record perfect on the season with a 7-2 ODAC victory over Shenandoah on Monday afternoon.
The Eagles (5-0, 4-0 ODAC) led 2-1 after doubles before securing the win by taking the Nos. 6, 1, and 5 singles matches versus SU (0-3, 0-3).
Madison Hoilman and Caitlin Bennett won at No. 3 doubles for SU 8-6) and James Wood graduate Lily Kimble won at No. 2 singles 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9).
