The Clarke County football team is fifth in the initial Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The 3-1 Eagles, who defeated East Rockingham 42-7 in their Bull Run District opener on Friday, have a rating of 19.0. There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Fellow Bull Run District school Luray (4-0) is first at 22.5. Stuarts Draft (4-0) — the only team to beat the Eagles — is second at 22.0.
In Region 4C, district standings determine which teams make the playoffs. The top four in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District each advance to the postseason, with Northwestern teams facing Dulles teams in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern District: Millbrook 2-0 (4-1 overall); Handley 1-0 (4-0); Liberty 1-0 (4-0); Sherando 1-1 (2-2); James Wood 1-1 (3-1); Fauquier 0-1 (2-2); Culpeper County 0-1 (1-3); Kettle Run 0-2 (0-4).
Dulles District: Broad Run 2-0 (4-0); Loudoun County 1-0 (4-1); Heritage 0-0 (1-4); Park View 0-0 (0-4); Tuscarora 0-1 (4-1); Loudoun Valley 0-1 (3-2); Dominion 0-1 (1-4).
James Wood football game date changed
James Wood's Oct. 25 game at Fauquier has been moved up one day to Thursday, Oct. 24 due to an officials shortage, James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner stated in an email on Monday.
The kickoff between the Colonels (3-1, 1-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) and the Falcons (2-2, 0-1) will remain at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept Jefferson (W.Va.) by the scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-14 on Monday night to improve to 11-1.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 17 kills, 9 digs; Madison Koeller 7 kills, 8 digs, 14 assists; Mikayla Ockerman 8 kills, 3 digs.
GOLF
Eagles' Dalton qualifies for Region 2B tournament
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County's Keith Dalton shot a 94 at the Bull Run District tournament on Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course to qualify for the Region 2B tournament.
Dalton placed 11th overall and earned second team all-district honors with his performance. He Clarke County to a four-player team score of 421, good for fourth place out of the seven scoring teams.
Regular-season champion Strasburg won with a 340 and Stonewall Jackson was second with a 375. Both teams will advance to the region tournament, which will take place Oct. 8, also at Heritage Oaks. The Rams' Colin Kosubinsky shot an 81 to take medalist honors by three strokes.
Clarke County: Keith Dalton 94, Thomas Dalton 102, Jackson Franklin 107, Paul Gennaro 118.
