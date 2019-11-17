SALEM — Each of Clarke County’s five scoring runners achieved season-best times to lead the Eagles’ girls’ cross country team to fourth place at the Class 2 state meet on Saturday at Green Hill Park.
The Eagles scored 140 points in the 12-team meet to trail only Radford (50 points), Glenvar (87) and Madison County (120).
Senior Kateri Thorne led the way by running a time of 20 minutes, 46.7 seconds over 3.1 miles to take 15th place and earn all-state honors. Other scoring runners for the Eagles were sophomore Sydney Jacobson (22nd in 21:16.4), freshman Ava Mansfield (39th in 21:49.5), junior Hannah Ventura (49th in 22:09.7) and freshman Audrey Price (54th in 22:20.2). All but Jacobson had a career-best time.
“It was a great day,” said Clarke County Jeff Webster in a phone interview. “I was confident that we could get fourth. I thought there was a shot to get third.
“The course was flat, so there was never really an opportunity to separate teams based on different ability on different conditions. But I think everybody ran well today across the board. I was just really pleased with our girls.”
Virginia High School’s Kelsey Harrington blew away the field with a time of 16:55.1, 2:31 in front of the runner-up.
For more meet coverage, see Tuesday’s edition.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 3, Lebanon Valley 2 (OT)
ANNVILLE, Pa. — Taylor Hayes’ goal 6:16 into overtime gave Shenandoah University its first ever ECAC Championship title with a victory over Lebanon Valley on Sunday.
The OT score completed a hat trick for Hayes, who also notched a goal in each of the first two quarters. Hayes, the five-team tournament’s MVP, tipped in the game-winner on a pass to the middle by Kelsey Jones. The goal gave Hayes a school-record 47 points on the season.
Keeper Isabella Morande has six saves for the Hornets, who finished 17-4. The 17 wins is a program record.
On Saturday, SU scored three goals in the second quarter and cruised to a 4-1 victory over Alvernia. Hayes led the Hornets with a goal and an assist. Natalie Fyock, Lauren Tyre and Sarah Stillabower also scored. Morande had three saves.
Hayes, Jones, Morande, Tyre and Colleen Schneider were selected to the all-tournament team.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRYShenandoah places ninth in regional meet
MEMPHIS — Seniors Emily Miller and Sarah Mann led Shenandoah University to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA South/Southeast Regional Championship on Saturday.
The team performance is the third highest in program history and the team’s best finish at regionals since the 2010.
Miller led the Hornets by placing 20th among 241 runners in the 6K event with a time of 22 minutes, 38.1 seconds. Mann was 23rd in 22:47.4. Both earned all-region honors.
Washington & Lee won the regional championship with 36 points. SU had 307.
WOMEN’S SOCCERPfeiffer 1, Shenandoah 0
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Shenandoah University dominated most of the statistics, but Pfeiffer’s Meredith Manson scored at the 59:08 mark for the difference in the first round of the ECAC Championship on Saturday.
SU (11-8) had a 12-8 edge in shots and a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks against the Falcons (12-4).
SU keeper Emilie Smith had one save.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLShenandoah 63, Southern Virginia 59
WINCHESTER — Sierra St. Cyr scored a career-high 24 points as Shenandoah University got its first win of the season on Friday.
St. Cyr scored all five of the Hornets’ points as SU (1-2) netted five of the game’s final six points to edge past Southern Virginia (1-1). St. Cyr’s two free throws with 52 seconds left gave SU the lead for good (60-58).
Jordan Sondrol chipped in 10 points and St. Cyr grabbed nine rebounds. Katie Garrish led Southern Virginia with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
