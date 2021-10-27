NEW MARKET — The Clarke County High School girls raced to victory and the boys took second at the Bull Run District cross country championships on Wednesday at the New Market Battlefield course.
Both squads advanced to the Region 2B meet which be held Nov. 3 in Woodstock. The top four teams, plus the top five individuals not on those teams, advanced to regional competition.
Led by Teya Starley’s fourth-place finish, the Clarke County girls captured the team title with a total of 60 points. Central (67), Madison County (71) and Mountain View (98) followed in the seven-team field.
Starley covered the 3.1 miles in 22 minutes, 55 seconds. The Eagles had all five scorers place in the Top 18. Madison County’s Kate McLearen won with a time of 20:50.
East Rockingham (41) topped the Eagles (50) by nine points to take the boys’ title. Madison County (66) and Page County (91) followed.
Clarke County’s Callaway Beckett ran 18:28 to place second to East Rockingham’s George Austin III (18:01). The Eagles had all of their scoring runners place in the Top 17.
Other Clarke County girls’ finishers: 10. Abigail Cochran 23:53; 14. Ellen Smith 24:57; 15. Ryleigh Webster 25:04; 18. Julianna Pledgie 25:40; 22. Ava Mansfield 26:51; 38. Sasha Danjczek 30:07.
Other Clarke County boys’ finishers: 9. Aidan Kreeb 19:22, 10. Jackson Ellis 19:25; 16. Matthew Stroot 20:09; 17. Jacob Kitner 20:11; 19. James Dalton; 20:19; 20. Colin Moran 20:19.
Cheerleading: Pioneers third in region
STERLING — Millbrook High School just missed on qualifying for the state Class 4 cheerleading competition as the Pioneers finished third on the second rotation in the Region 4C event on Wednesday at Park View High School.
The Pioneers were the fourth and final team to advance from the first round of competition after totaling 215 points. Broad Run (254.5), Tuscarora (233.5) and Liberty (225) also advanced.
With two state qualifying spots on the line in the final round, the Pioneers (208) finished third. Broad Run (267.5) dominated in winning the title, while Liberty (234) was second and Tuscarora (196.5) dropped to fourth.
James Wood (197.5) participated in the opening round and placed seventh among the eight teams.
The state championship will be held Nov. 6 at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Men’s soccer: Randolph-Macon 2, SU 0
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University suffered a loss against Randolph-Macon in its final regular-season game, but the Hornets earned the seventh seed for the ODAC Tournament, which begins Saturday.
SU (8-8-2, 3-4-2) will travel to second-seeded Lynchburg in the opening round, the Hornets’ first trip to the tournament in 11 seasons of conference play. In their only scheduled meeting, SU forfeited 1-0 against Lynchburg because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
On Tuesday, Randolph-Macon (10-3-3, 5-1-3) took a 1-0 lead on Elijah Lloyd’s goal about 15 minutes into the contest. Penny Senior added an insurance goal midway through the second half.
The Yellow Jackets had a 10-6 edge in shots. SU keeper Travis Jett had two saves.
Men’s golf: SU ties for 18th at tourney
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University finished in a tie for 18th place among 22 teams at the O’Briant Jensen Memorial tournament, which concluded Tuesday.
The Hornets shot a team score of 333 and finished with a 90-over par total of 658. Methodist (21-over 589) finished nine strokes ahead of Christopher Newport for the title.
Trevor Berg (78-83 for a 162 total) tied for 62nd overall to pace the Hornets. Methodist’s Cooper Hrabak won the individual title by two strokes with a 142 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.