Led by individual champion Teya Starley, the Clarke County girls’ cross country team won its third straight title at Wednesday’s Bull Run District meet at Luray High School.
The defending Class 2 state champions scored 50 points to win by 13 points over runner-up Central (63). The Clarke County boys placed second with 66 points behind Madison County (37). Neither Eagles team was at full strength, with some runners missing the meet due to illness or others running while recovering from illness.
The top four teams, plus the top five individuals not on those teams, advanced to the Region 2B meet which will be held on Nov. 2 at Central’s North Street Cross Country Course in Woodstock.
A sophomore, Starley was shoulder-to-shoulder with Strasburg’s Claire Keefe but pulled away with a half-mile left to win by 16 seconds in the 3.1-mile race in 19:56.83. Luray’s Davey Johnson set a course record in 16:30.49 to win the boys’ race by 1:06.
The girls’ meet had six scoring teams. Strasburg (83 points) and Madison County (97) will also advance to regionals. In the eight-team boys’ meet, East Rockingham (94 points) and Page County (95) are also moving on.
Other Clarke County girls’ scorers: 13. Abigail Cochran 22:39.71; 14. Elena Stroot 22:41.53; 16. Miranda King 23:09.43; 18. Ashby Hunt 23:26.73.
Clarke County boys’ scorers: 4. Jackson Ellis 17:54.89; 6. James Casey 18:20.01; 9. Matthew Stroot 18:24.98; 23. Burns Beckett 19:02.89; 24. James Dalton 19:03.18.
Field hockey: Washington & Lee 5, SU 2
LEXINGTON — No. 15 Shenandoah University failed in its attempt to secure the top seed for the upcoming ODAC Tournament with a loss at No. 18 Washington & Lee on Wednesday.
The Generals (13-2, 6-1) scored the final four goals of the contest after Mairead Mckibbin had given the Hornets a 2-1 lead with a pair of goals in the second period. W&L tied the score at the half and tacked on two goals in the third period to take control.
Claudia Lenahan assisted on both of Mckibbin's goals for SU (15-2, 6-1). Taylor Swann had four saves.
Betty Boatwright and Alexis Parkes each scored twice for the Generals, who had a 17-11 edge in shots and a 9-7 edge in shots on goal. W&L limited the Hornets to four shots in the second half.
W&L will clinch the top seed with a win over Bridgewater (6-8, 3-4) on Saturday, while SU hosts Randolph-Macon (7-10, 3-4) in its regular-season finale on Saturday.
Men's soccer: Randolph-Macon 2, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's season ended Wednesday with an ODAC loss to Randolph-Macon at Shentel Stadium.
Dylan Matheny and Bogue Cummings scored for the Yellow Jackets (8-5-3, 4-4-2), who had a goal in each half against the Hornets (4-6-6, 1-5-4). SU keeper Travis Jett had four saves.
Women’s soccer: Bridgewater 7, SU 1
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College unleashed a barrage of shots against Shenandoah University as the Eagles rolled to an ODAC win on Wednesday.
Bridgewater had a 27-8 edge in shots and a 17-5 margin in shots on goal in the contest. The Eagles raced to a 4-1 halftime lead.
Kayla Jenkins had the lone goal for the Hornets (10-6-2, 4-5-0 ODAC). Keepers Kira Ketelhut (8) and Kasie Kilmer (2) combined for 10 saves.
Ashley Sabatino led Bridgewater (12-4-0, 8-1-0) with two goals. Hannah Nugent, Hanna Randolph, Kaia Richardson, Lyric Birkley and Katelyn Seagraves also scored for the Eagles.
Volleyball: Eastern Mennonite 3, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Eastern Mennonite never trailed in the first two sets and held on in the third for a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win over Shenandoah Unioversity on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
Jillian Warter had a match-high 10 kills for the Hornets (8-14, 4-7). Becka Nguyen (16) and Kylie Danella (12) combined for 28 assists and Kate Poppo had 19 digs. Lizzy Kirkton had nine kills to pace the Royals (8-12, 5-6).
