BLUEMONT — Led by individual winner Ellen Smith, the Clarke County girls’ cross country team won its first meet of the season on Thursday, a Bull Run District tri competition held on its new course at Cool Spring Battlefield.
The Eagle girls scored 19 points, Luray had 50, and Page County did not have a team score.
Led by individual winner Sam Liscome (18 minutes, 47 seconds over 3.1 miles), Luray won the boys’ meet with 20 points. Clarke County had 48, and Page County did not have a team score.
Clarke County girls’ leaders: 1. Smith 23:45; 2. Josie Grey 23:55; 3. Ryleigh Webster 24:05; 6. Julianna Pledgie; 7. Ava Mansfield.
Clarke County boys’ leaders: 5. Ben Fulmer 20:24; 7. Matthew Stroot 21:00; 9. Chapin Turkel 21:15; 13. Garrett Sauers; 14. Daniel Lai.
Clarke golf takes 2nd in tri competition
FRONT ROYAL — The Clarke County golf team recorded a four-player score of 223 to take second to Central in a tri competition on Thursday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
Led by individual winner Allen Pence (48), Central won with a 208. Page County only had one golfer.
Clarke County leaders: Keith Dalton 52; Shaine Wallace 56; Thomas Dalton 57; Hunter Breece 58.
Sherando edges James Wood in girls' basketball
WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls' basketball team held off James Wood to pick up its first win of the season on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
Down 34-32, the Colonels (1-1) had the ball under their own basket with 5.8 seconds left, but missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer.
Sherando (1-1) led 9-8 after one quarter, 22-11 at the half, and 28-24 after three quarters.
For more details on Thursday's game, see Saturday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Leaders — Sherando: Roxie McVeigh 8 points, Jaiden Polston 7 points, Asia James 6 points. James Wood: Gabby Valentinetti 14.
Handley volleyball sweeps Liberty
BEALETON — The Handley volleyball team swept Liberty 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-14) to win its Class 4 Northwestern District opener and improve to 2-0 overall on Thursday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 15 kills, 17 digs, 11 assists, 4 aces; Emilie Pifer 6 kills, 12 digs.
Clarke volleyball knocks off Rappahannock
WASHINGTON, Va. — The Clarke County volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13) win over Rapphannock County in its Bull Run District opener on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 12 kills; Abby Peace 12 kills; Alyssa Hoggatt 25 assists, 8 aces; Mackenzie Cather 5 aces.
Sherando boys top Wood in basketball
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys' basketball team defeated James Wood for its first win of the season on Thursday.
The Warriors (1-1) led 22-12 after one quarter, 36-27 at the half, and 46-36 after three quarters against the Colonels (0-1).
Leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 21 points; Zach Symons 16 points; Keli Lawson 12 points; Adrian Meyers 9 points. James Wood: Kaden Spaid 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Jacob Medina 13 points, 8 rebounds; Austin Rogers 10 points.
Wood girls’ basketball wins in Silver’s debut
WINCHESTER — Gabby Valentinetti recorded 25 points and five steals to lead the James Wood girls’ basketball team to a 52-33 win over Washington (W.Va.) in Sanford Silver’s head coaching debut for the Colonels on Wednesday night.
James Wood broke out in the second half after the game was tied 2-2 after one quarter and was 20-17 in the Colonels’ favor at halftime. James Wood opened up a 39-24 lead with a 19-7 scoring edge in the third quarter.
James Wood leaders: Brooklyn Crate 14 points, 6 rebounds; Ellie Nichols 12 rebounds; Aubrey Grove 10 rebounds; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Millbrook, Wood wrestling go 0-2 in event
WINCHESTER — Millbrook and James Wood each lost duals to West Virginia schools Musselman and Spring Mills in their season-opening dual matches on Wednesday at Millbrook’s Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers fell 52-27 to Musselman and 72-12 to Spring Mills while James Wood lost 51-15 to Spring Mills and 48-21 to Musselman.
Millbrook leaders — Jack Winans (2 falls at 220); Fernando Martinez (120), Matthew Topham (132), Jett Helmut (285) falls vs. Musselman; Elliott Rivera (106, 11-10 overtime win vs. Musselman); Landon Anderson (285, fall vs. Spring Mills).
James Wood leaders — Chris Nuss (2 falls at 152); Marshall Juergens (113, 1-1, pin vs. Musselman); Tristen Jenkins (132, 1-1, decision vs. Musselman); Aidan Barton (138, 1-1, pin vs. Spring Mills); Ronan Solosky (220, 1-1, pin vs. Musselman); Jack Thompson (285, 1-1, pin vs. Spring Mills).
