NEW MARKET — The Clarke County girls' cross country team placed second out of eight teams on Wednesday at the Bull Run District meet at New Market Battlefield qualify for the Region 2B meet.
The Eagles scored 45 points to finish only behind Madison County and grab one of the four qualifying spots for the Region 2B meet, which will take place at the same location on Nov. 6. Clarke County had four runners place in the top 15 to earn all-district honors.
Rappahannock County's Rachel Weghorst won by 55 seconds in 21:40.2.
Team scores: 1. Madison County 40, 2. Clarke County 45, 3. Strasburg 76, 4. East Rockingham 119, 5. Rappahannock County 132, 6. Luray 154, 7. Stonewall Jackson 156, 8. Page County 205.
Clarke County: 3. Kateri Thorne 22:39.4; 5. Sydney Jacobson 22:48.0, 8. Hannah Ventura 23:40.7, 12. Ava Mansfield 24:03.4, 17. Audrey Price 24:27.6.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
Clarke County place fifth
NEW MARKET — The Clarke County boys' cross country team missed out on qualifying for the Region 2B meet by just one place and four points as the Eagles took fifth at Wednesday's Bull Run District meet at New Market Battlefield.
The Eagles scored 118 points, four points behind fourth-place Stonewall Jackson. Clarke County freshman Ben Fulmer placed sixth in 19:01.0 to earn all-district honors and qualify individually for the Region 2B meet.
Strasburg won with 39 points and Madison County was second with 50. East Rockingham's George Austin III won by 49 seconds in 17:35.36.
Clarke County: 6. Fulmer 19:01.0; 23. Reid Cox 20:22.84; 28. Asa Hinton 20:40.8; 29. Daniel Lai 20:42.7; 32. Tommy Holbrook 20:57.2.
VOLLEYBALL
Clarke County 3, Luray 1
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Bull Run District foe Luray by the scores of 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25 on Tuesday in its Senior Night match.
The Eagles (9-11, 5-9 district) concluded their regular season with the match and will the No. 6 seed in the Bull Run District tournament, which begins today with the quarterfinal round. The Eagles will travel to No. 3 Strasburg for a 7 p.m. match. Clarke County split two matches with the Rams (12-8) during the regular season.
Clarke County leaders: Liz Wallace with 17 kills, 14 blocks, 5 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 34 assists; Riley Marasco 10 digs.
CHEERLEADING
Wood takes fourth in Region 2B
STERLING — James Wood placed fourth and Millbrook took sixth in the Region 2B competition that took place at Park View High School on Tuesday, ending each team's season.
The Colonels were one of four teams to advance to the second round of the eight-team competition. The two teams that advanced to the Class 4 state competition were first-place Broad Run (258.5) and second-place Tuscarora (232). Liberty was third with 220 points and James Wood scored 216.
The Colonels had the third-best score in the first round with 219.5 points. Millbrook scored 199.
James Wood and Millbrook combined for five first team selections and five second team selections on the All-Region 4C team.
First team — James Wood: Khyla Mason, Madeline Walker, Kelsey Beard. Millbrook: Molly Johnson, Sarah Purdy.
Second team — James Wood: Jocelyn Hempel, Blake Gonzales, Emma Groot. Millbrook: Ellie Deegan, Lexi Himelright.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 2, Washington & Lee 1
WINCHESTER — Megan Stevens scored with 42 seconds left to give the Shenandoah University field hockey team a win over Washington & Lee and a first round bye at the upcoming six-team ODAC Tournament on Wednesday evening at rainy Shentel Stadium.
Awarded a penalty corner, Stephens inserted the corner to Kelsey Jones, the nation's assists leader, who sent the ball back to Stephens on the near post. Stephens redirected that feed into the goal for SU (13-3, 6-1 ODAC). The Generals are 8-7, 5-2.
Lauren Tyre tied the game for SU in the second quarter on Jones' program-record 20th assist.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Washington & Lee 2, Shenandoah 1
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University completed its 2019 regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a loss at No. 17 Washington & Lee in ODAC action.
The Generals (15-0-2, 8-0-1 ODAC) scored the opening two goals in the first half. Shenandoah (11-7, 6-4) received a goal from Abby Alexa in the 61st minute. The Hornets had two more shot attempts following Alexa's goal, but Alexa's shot in the 71st minute was stopped and Emily Yergin's attempt in the 81st was wide.
Shenandoah goalkeeper Emilie Smith made eight saves.
The Hornets will find out Saturday night who they will play in the ODAC quarterfinals.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Randolph-Macon 3, Shenandoah 0
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University completed its 2019 road slate Wednesday evening with a loss to ODAC leader Randolph-Macon by the scores of 25-13, 25-8, 25-19. Macon is 22-0 overall and 13-0 in the conference.
The Hornets (9-18, 3-8) were led by Kate Poppo (6 kills, 10 digs)), Emily Cheatwood (4 kills), Kiernan Turner (3 blocks), Megan Hillyard (9 assists), Nike Balestri (8 digs) and Gabby Coradazzi (7 digs).
