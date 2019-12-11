FRONT ROYAL — Colby Childs netted 20 points as Clarke County knocked off previously unbeaten Skyline 62-58 in boys' basketball action on Wednesday.
The Eagles won their second straight and improved to 2-2, while the Hawks dropped to 4-1.
Clarke County leaders: Volkan Ergan 14 points, 7 rebounds; Trey Trenary 13 points, 8 rebounds; Daniel Jones 6 points, 9 assists.
Handley 62, Warren County 50
FRONT ROYAL — Demitri Gardner scored 24 points as Handley rallied from a slow start and knocked off Warren County on Wednesday.
The Judges (3-0) trailed 11-8 after the opening quarter, but led 25-24 at the half. Gardner had seven points and Kemani Curry added six in the third quarter as Handley outscored the Wildcats 21-14 to take control.
Leaders — Handley: Curry 13, Ethan Schwantes 12. Warren County: Gabriel Davis 22, Elias Carter 15.
Culpeper 83, Sherando 72
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Culpeper County on Tuesday night. The Warriors (0-3) trailed 20-18 after one quarter, 35-24 at the half, and 59-49 after three quarters. Led by Cameron Cropp's six 3-pointers, the Blue Devils made 13 3-pointers to Sherando's 1.
Leaders: Sherando — Caleb Hakel 21 points; Keli Lawson 18 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks; Adrian Myers 14 points, 8 rebounds; Cole Armel 13 points, 7 rebounds. Culpeper County — Dejour McCray 38 points; Cropp 18 points.
Fauquier 57, James Wood 48
WARRENTON — James Wood lost its second straight game in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener against Fauquier on Tuesday. The Colonels (1-2) led 36-35 after three quarters but were outscored 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
James Wood leaders: James Cornwell 9 points, 5 rebounds; Tyrome McCarthy 8 pts; Ethan Russell 7 points; Jacob Medina 6 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Handley 38, Warren County 37
FRONT ROYAL — Handley edged Warren County to improve to 2-3 on Wednesday. The Judges led 16-13 at halftime but trailed 26-25 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 11 points, Laura Hogan 9 points, Alivia Ricci 7 points.
Wednesday's score: Clarke County defeats Skyline 54-46 to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Liberty 52, Handley 27
BEALETON — Handley lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Liberty.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 8 points; Jadyn Washington 6 points; Ameerah Evans 6 points.
James Wood 60, Fauquier 35
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Fauquier in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday. The Colonels are 2-1.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 20 points; Brenna Prunty 15 points; Brooklyn Crate 15 points.
RUNNING
Mathieu qualifies for Olympic Marathon Trials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jeannette Mathieu, a 2008 Handley graduate who lives in San Francisco, qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Sunday at the Cal International Marathon.
The 29-year-old Mathieu recorded a time of two hours, 44 minutes and 43 seconds to place 493rd overall, 67th among women and ninth among females age 25-29 in the event that featured 7,502 total runners and 3,273 women. Women need to run faster than 2:45:00 in order to qualify for the trials. More than 60 women qualified for the Trials for the first time at Sunday's race.
The 2020 Trials will be on Feb. 29 in Atlanta. The top three men and women will qualify for the Olympics in Tokyo.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Handley graduates excel
Handley graduates Trey Causey, Taylor Beard and Tyson Long each had standout performances in meets last weekend.
Causey, a sophomore at Kentucky, set a personal best with a mark of 7 feet, 1 inch in the men's high jump at the University of Kentucky Jingle Bell Open to take second place.
At the same meet, Beard, a freshman at Cincinnati, placed second in the women's triple jump (37-03.25) and ninth in the 60-meter hurdles (9.41 seconds).
Long, a freshman at NCAA Division III Mary Baldwin, set a school record for the first-year program with a mark of 6-2 in the men's high jump to take second at the Bast-Cregger Invitational at Roanoke College in Salem.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Four SU athletes earn ECAC honors
DANBURY, Conn. — Shenandoah University had four student-athletes earn All-ECAC accolades in selections announced Wednesday.
Field hockey players Taylor Hayes and Kelsey Jones made the first team. Field hockey goalkeeper and junior Isabella Morande and women's soccer player Emily Yergin made the second team.
Hayes and Yergin, both seniors, graduate as the leading scorers in field hockey and women's soccer program history, respectively.
Jones, a sophomore, led the nation in assists this season with 24 and was second on the team in scoring with 42 points.
Hayes set a school season scoring record with 19 goals and nine assists for 47 points. For her career, she had 47 goals and 40 assists for 134 points.
Morande had 89 saves and five shutouts this season with a 1.10 goals against average in 1,204 minutes of action. Her 17 wins this season are a program record.
Yergin, the first SU athlete to be named first team All-ODAC in all four years of their career, had 13 goals and four assists for 30 points this season. She finished her career with 61 goals and 26 assists for 148 points.
