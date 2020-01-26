ALEXANDRIA — Keegan Seifert won her weight class and Kylee Anderson took second to lead Clarke County to the team title at the Virginia Girls’ Wrestling Championship on Saturday at Hayfield High School.
Seifert and Anderson, the Eagles’ only two competitors, combined for 54 points as Clarke County edged Tuscarora (50.5) for the team crown among the 41 of 50 schools that scored in the event.
Seifert, wrestling at 146 pounds, recorded three falls on the way to the title match. She made it four straight with a pin of Tuscarora’s Eryn Hubble in 1:55 in the championship bout. Seifert avenged a loss against Hubble two weeks ago in a tournament in Musselman, W.Va. Her pin was the difference against Tuscarora, which had three competitors.
Anderson also recorded three straight pins to make the 136-pound final. She was pinned in 2:48 in the title match by Lake Braddock’s Cloe Charlesworth.
James Wood takes third at John Champe
ALDIE — Joey Vitola won the 152-pound class to lead James Wood to a third-place finish among 13 teams at the John Champe Cancer Classic on Saturday.
The Colonels finished with 147.5 points. Fauquier (200) and Colgan (180.5) placed first and second, respectively.
Vitola received a bye in the first round, then used a tech fall and pin to advance to the finals. He won a 12-8 decision over Lake Braddock’s Pehrson Timmons in the title match.
Two other Colonels advanced to the finals. Matt Alderman (145) recorded a pair of falls before dropping an 8-1 decision to Mountain View’s Elijah White in the title match. Sam Adkins (160) also had two pins to advance before losing a 5-2 decision to Amherst County’s Parker Hoden.
Other James Wood placewinners: Third: Chris Nuss (138), Paul Ebersole (182); Fourth: Aidan Barton (126); Fifth: Logan Knisley (120); Eighth: Nathaniel Arce (106); Josiah Geaslen (132); Jonathan Addison (220).
Sherando takes third at Big Red
STAUNTON — Brogan Teter won the 132-pound weight class to help Sherando place third among 14 teams at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday at Riverheads High School.
The Warriors totaled 150 points. Riverheads (211.5) and William Byrd (185.5) topped the field.
Teter advanced to the finals with a pair of pins. He won a tough 2-0 decison over Glenvar’s Trey Lawrence in the title match.
The Warriors had four others wrestle for titles.
Keagan Judd (113) had two falls before dropping a 7-3 decision against Riverheads’ Jude Robson. Brandon Blair (138) had three wins, including a pin and a tech fall, before suffering a 19-4 tech fall loss in the finals against Cave Spring’s Ashoka Wagner. Heath Rudolph (145) had a pin and forfeit to advance to the final, where he fell 4-3 against Riverheads’ Lane Cash. Aydan Willis (220) went 2-0 with a fall to advance to the finals where he was pinned in 2:55 by William Byrd’s Dustin Richards.
Other Sherando leaders: Third: Tyler Koerner (106), Michael Gause (126), Saxton Garver (195); Fourth: AJ Santiago (106).
Handley takes eighth at tournament
ORANGE, Va. — Noah Johnson’s runner-up finish in the 285-pound class paced Handley to an eighth-place finish among 16 teams at the John “Coach K” Kayajanian Memorial Tournament at Orange County High School on Saturday.
The Judges totaled 101 points. Class 4 Northwestern District competitor Liberty (232) won, while Forest Park (181) was second.
Johnson record a pair of falls to advance to the finals where he was pinned in 17 seconds by Orange County’s Ray Pierce.
Other Handley placewinners: Third: Cam Gordon (106); Kingsley Menifee (182), Fourth: Hunter Thompson (160), Sixth: Kevin Gonzalez (120); Rodd’ney Davenport (220).
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Sherando takes Black & Blue title
WINCHESTER — Sherando’s Taylor Smith won a pair of events to lead the Warriors to the team title in the 10th annual Black & Blue Invitational on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Warriors totaled 692 points in the seven-team event. James Wood (521) was second and Clarke County (186) was sixth.
Smith captured the 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 3.77 seconds and took the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.96.
James Wood’s Kimberly Warnagiris also was a double-winner, capturing the 200 individual medley (2:38.71) and 100 backstroke (1:12.03).
Sherando winners: Emma De Jong (200 freestyle) 2:17.33; 200 medley relay (Jordyn Jones, De Jong, Smith, Natalee Tusing) 2:11.72; 400 freestyle relay (Alexis Schellhammer, Tusing, De Jong, Smith) 4:30.61.
Clarke County winners: Kayla Sprincis (400 freestyle) 4:43.85.
Millbrook, Handley tie in tri-meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook and Handley finished in a dead heat during a tri-meet on Friday at Jim Barnett Park on Friday.
Against each other, the Judges and Pioneers each finished with 129 points. George Mason defeated Handley (167-102) and Millbrook (164-91).
Millbrook winners: Olivia Webster (200-meter individual medley) 2:44.01; Lyddie Esslinger (50 freestyle) 29.54.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Colonels take Black & Blue crown
WINCHESTER — Jackson Sitton captured a pair of events to help James Wood win the team title at the 10th annual Black & Blue Invitational on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park.
The Colonels scored 630 points in the seven-team meet. Sherando (503) was second and Clarke County (216) was fifth.
Sitton won the 200-meter freestyle in 2 minutes, 12.54 seconds and took the 400 freestyle in 4:54.79.
James Wood winners: Brendan Cassidy (100 backstroke) 1:14.75; 400 freestyle relay (Cassidy, Adam Stautzenbach, Colin Staneart, Sitton) 4:15.32.
Sherando winners: Peter Pham (100 butterfly) 1:03.64; Tevor Cram (100 breaststroke) 1:14.89; 200 medley relay (Ben Jensen, Cram, Pham, Derrian Britt) 2:06.11
Clarke County winners: Cooper Lowell (100 freestyle) 1:02.10.
Millbrook splits in tri-meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook went 1-1 in a tri-meet against Handley and George Mason at Jim Barnett Park on Friday.
The Pioneers defeated Handley (132-87) and fell against George Mason (202-64). The Judges also lost against the Mustangs (204-53).
Handley’s Henry Fowler was a double-winner, taking the 200-meter individual medley (2:27.24) and 100 backstroke (1:08.41).
Millbrook winners: Ben Rayburn (100 butterfly) 1:08.18; Aidan Post (400 freestyle) 4:42.73.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Central 54, James Wood 48
WOODSTOCK — Central pulled away in the final quarter against James Wood on Saturday.
The Colonels (11-6) and the Falcons (14-1) were tied 31-31 at the half and 39-39 after three quarters. Central scored the first five points in the final period and James Wood never got closer than two the rest of the way.
Leaders — James Wood: Jerome McCarthy 13 points; Jacob Medina 12 points; Central: Dominic Strother 23 points; Kelan Hoover 12 points.
Culpeper County 59, James Wood 58
CULPEPER — Culpeper’s Quinton Butler completed a three-point play with a free throw with no time on the clock to give the Blue Devils a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Friday.
Culpeper inbounded the ball to Butler from the sideline in the front court with 0.7 seconds left, and James Wood fouled him while he was in the process of making a layup that tied the game at 58. Butler then hit his free throw to win the game.
Jaden Ashby scored on a layup with three seconds left to put the Colonels (6-3 district) up 58-56. James Wood trailed 20-15 after the first quarter, led 30-28 at halftime, and was tied 43-43 with Culpeper after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Medina 16 points; James Cornwell 11 points, 6 assists; Lavaughan Freeman 10 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 72, Central 27
WOODSTOCK — After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, James Wood held Central to 17 points the rest of the game in rolling to a victory.
Central (5-10) led the Colonels (14-2) by a 20-10 margin after one quarter. Makayla Firebaugh helped fuel the James Wood comeback by scoring a game-high 28 points.
Leaders — James Wood: Brenna Prunty 12 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 10 points; Jenny Kerns 9 points; Emma Bursey 8 points; Central: Maria Marston 10 points.
Clarke County 53, East Rockingham 35
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County led 29-15 at halftime and went on to defeat East Rockingham in Bull Run District action on Friday. The Eagles are 8-10 overall (4-6 Bull Run District).
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 17 points; Alison Sipe 14 points, 3 assists; Raegan Owens 10 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Ellie Brumback 8 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 69, Roanoke 56
SALEM — Jordan Sondrol nailed five-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points to lead Shenandoah University to an ODAC win over Roanoke College on Saturday.
The triumph, SU’s third straight, completed a season sweep of the Maroons.
The Hornets (11-6, 7-3) trailed 20-16 in the second quarter before Sondrol started a 3-point barrage. SU made 5 of 9 from long distance, including three from Sondrol, to pull ahead 39-32 at the half.
Shenandoah extended the lead to 56-42 after three quarters and the margin grew as high as 19 (63-44) in the final period.
Sierra St. Cyr added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. Sondrol also notched four assists. Kristina Harrel and Sayre Brandstatter had 11 points each for Roanoke (12-6, 7-4).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Guilford 85, Shenandoah 52
GREENSBORO — Zach Garrett made two 3-pointers to start the game, but after that it was all Guilford as Shenandoah fell in ODAC action on Saturday.
Trailing 6-2 after the second of Garrett’s baskets, the Quakers (13-5, 5-4) roared back and took a 44-25 halftime lead. They continued to pour it on in the second half with the lead reaching as high as 35 points on two occasions.
Garrett led SU (6-12, 3-6) with 14 points. Former Millbrook High School standout Trammel Anthony netted nine points off the bench. Kyler Gregory’s 18 points led Roanoke, which had 12 players score in the contest.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
SU runners break two school marks
GENEVA, Ohio — Whitney Anderson, Ariana Williams, Rebecca Doran and Emily Miller broke a school record in winning the 4x800-meter relay at the SPIRE Midwest Invitational over the weekend.
The quartet covered the distance in 10 minutes, 15.47 seconds.
Freshman Miles Moore also set a school record for the second consecutive week in the 200. He placed fourth with a time of 22.10 seconds.
Elijah Morton and Moore both qualified for the 60 dash finals. Morton took eighth (7.04) and Moore was 10th (7.22).
White paces SU at invitational
SALEM — Jumper Jason White recorded a pair of Top 8 finishes to lead Shenandoah University at the Finn Pincus Invitational.
White took third in the triple jump (45 feet, 6.5 inches) and was eighth in the long jump (20-9.25).
Teammate Tucker Kindig also placed, taking fifth in the weight throw (47-6.25).
