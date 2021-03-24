BLUEMONT — The Clarke County girls’ and boys’ cross country teams each defeated Stonewall Jackson in a Bull Run District dual meet at Cool Spring Battlefield on Wednesday.
The Eagles girls won 22-41 and the boys won 26-31.
Clarke girls’ scorers: 1. Ellen Smith (22 minutes, 40 seconds for 3.1 miles); 3. Ryleigh Webster, 5. Julianna Pledgie; 6. Josie Gray; 7. Hannah Ventura.
Clarke boys’ scorers: 2. Ben Fulmer, 20:09; 4. Matthew Stroot; 5. Daniel Lai; 7. Colin Moran; 8. Garrett Sauers.
Wood cheer wins district mini competition
BEALETON — The James Wood cheerleading team captured the Class 4 Northwestern District mini competition on Tuesday at Liberty High School by 13 points.
The Colonels scored 248 points and the host Eagles scored 235. Fauquier was third with 212, and the Falcons were followed by Handley (201), Kettle Run (197.5), Culpeper County (167.5) and Sherando (166). Millbrook did not compete.
The Class 4 Northwestern championship competition will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fauquier High School. The top two teams will advance to the Region 4C competition on April 7, also at Fauquier.
Hornets tumble against No. 17 Eagles
WINCHESTER — Trailing 2-1, No. 17 Mary Washington scored five straight goals in the first half and went on to whip Shenandoah University 14-8 in women’s lacrosse action at Shentel Stadium on Wednesday.
The Hornets (1-4) got as close as 7-5 on a pair of goals by Alyson Bittinger, but the Eagles, who led 8-5 at the half, scored seven of the next eight goals and led 14-6 late in the second half.
Bittinger had four goals to lead SU. Emma Stiffler added two goals, while Emily Lerch and Emily Onorato netted one each. Ashley MacFarlane had nine saves.
Kayla Sarazin had five goals to lead Mary Washington (1-3).
