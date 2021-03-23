Despite having to cancel each of its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Clarke County football team is still in good shape to earn a Region 2B playoff berth.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run District) are tied for second in the Region 2B football playoff ratings that were released by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday. Clarke County and Page County each have a rating of 18.0 in Region 2B, in which the top four teams make the playoffs. Stuarts Draft is No. 1 (22.5) and Strasburg is No. 4 (17.25).
Clarke County returned to practice on Monday for the first time since March 10 in preparation for this Friday’s game at No. 6 Luray (2-2, 2-1 Bull Run, 13.25 rating).
Handley competes in Region 4C, which does not use the VHSL ratings to determine playoff berths. The top two teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District and Dulles District will advance to the Region 4C semifinals (Dulles school Park View is not eligible for the playoffs). The Judges (2-1, 2-0 Northwestern) host Liberty (1-3, 1-1) in their home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Northwestern District standings: 1. Kettle Run 3-0; 2. Handley 2-0; 3. Liberty 1-1; 4. Fauquier 0-2; 5. Culpeper County 0-3.
Dulles District standings: 1. Tuscarora 4-0, 2. Broad Run 3-1; 3. Loudoun County 2-2; 4. Heritage 1-2; 5. Dominion 0-1; 6. Loudoun Valley 0-4.
Williams wins 300th game as Sherando wins finale
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando head coach Garland Williams earned his 300th career win as the Sherando boys' basketball team beat Millbrook 72-57 in the regular-season finale for both teams on Tuesday.
Williams has a record of 300-248 over 24 years. Sherando finished 8-2 this year.
The Warriors led 15-11 after one quarter, 34-19 at the half and 49-31 after three quarters against the Pioneers (3-6).
Scoring leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 20, Adrian Myers 14, Zach Symons 12. Millbrook: Detric Brown 19, Diane Ball 7.
Millbrook girls rout Sherando in finale
WINCHESTER — Millbrook jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and went on to a 58-30 win over Sherando in the season finale for both teams on Tuesday.
The Pioneers — who completed a perfect 9-0 season — led 27-15 at halftime and 44-22 after three quarters against the Warriors (3-6).
Scoring leaders — Millbrook: Avery O'Roke 18, Kennedi Rooks 12, Jenna McClung 9. Sherando: Ella Carlson 11, Asia James 10.
Handley golf defeats Heritage
LEESBURG — Handley defeated Heritage 166-193 in a dual match on Tuesday at River Creek Club.
Handley leaders: Jack Thome 38 (top overall score); Austin Smith 39, Jag Fitzsimmons 44, Bobby Kaniecki 45.
Handley volleyball sweeps Liberty
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team beat Liberty 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-14) on Tuesday in a Class 4 Northwestern District match.
The Judges are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the district.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 7 kills; Lindsay Pifer 6 kills, 12 assists, 6 aces; Anna Prosser 4 kills, 9 aces.
Clarke volleyball loses first match
BERRYVILLE — Rappahannock County dealt Clarke County its first defeat of the season with a 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19) victory in Bull Run District action on Tuesday night. The Eagles are 5-1.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 14 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Peace 11 kills, 3 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 30 digs.
James Wood girls defeat Sherando
WINCHESTER — The James Wood girls’ basketball team earned its first win in three attempts against Sherando on Monday, defeating the Warriors 58-48 in the Colonels’ season finale.
James Wood (2-7) led 15-11 after one quarter, 34-25 at the half and 46-33 after three quarters against the Warriors (3-5).
Leaders — James Wood: Brooklyn Crate 22 points, 8 rebounds; Aubrey Grove 11 points, 7 rebounds; Emmagrace Bursey 8 points, 5 rebounds; Gabby Valentinetti 7 points. Sherando: Asia James 11, Ella Carlson 10, Isabel Hall 8.
Clarke volleyball stays perfect
SHENANDOAH — In its first match in 13 days, the Clarke County volleyball team defeated Page County 3-1 (26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24) in Bull Run District action on Monday to improve its record to 5-0.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 24 kills, 3 blocks; Abby Peace 15 kills, 3 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 31 assists, 3 blocks.
Handley golf wins tri competition
BASYE — The Handley golf team recorded a four-player score of 174 to defeat Central (200) and Rappahannock County (238) in a tri match on Monday at the Bryce Resort.
Handley leaders: Bobby Kaniecki 42, Jag Fitzsimmons 43, Austin Smith 44, Jack Thome 45.
SU baseball crushes Washington & Lee
LEXINGTON — The Shenandoah baseball team scored 10 runs in the last five innings to break open a 4-2 game and defeat Washington & Lee 14-2 on Tuesday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
The Hornets (9-1, 6-0) ODAC) — who are now ranked 16th in the D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 poll after moving up three spots on Tuesday — scored four runs in the fifth inning, two in the eighth and four in the ninth.
Frankie Ritter led a 20-hit attack by going 5 for 6 with two runs and three RBIs for SU. The Hornets were also led by A.J. Ward (3 for 4 with two RBIs and a double), Pearce Bucher (3 for 5 with an RBI), Colby Martin (2 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a double), Haden Madagan (2 for 4 with two runs) and Keegan Woolford (2 for 5 with two runs, an RBI and a double).
Reilly Owen (2-0) started and pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed two earned runs, five hits, one walk and struck out four batters.
In addition, sophomore pitcher and Sherando graduate Tad Dean was named to the d3baseball.com national Team of the Week on Tuesday, one day after he was named the ODAC Pitcher of the Week. Dean pitched a complete-game two-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts in a 7-0 ODAC victory over Emory & Henry on Saturday.
SU’s Kindig earns ODAC Field AoW award
FOREST — Shenandoah University thrower John Kindig has been named ODAC Field Athlete of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
Kindig won two events — the shot put (13.4 meters) and hammer (45.21) throws — this past weekend as the Hornets earned their first-ever team title by taking the Washington & Lee Track & Field Carnival.
The Spotsylvania native was named All-Region this winter in the weight throw and was a 2020 third team All-ODAC honoree in that event.
Shenandoah is back in action this Saturday at the Doc Jopson Invitational hosted by Bridgewater College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.