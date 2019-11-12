ELKTON — The sixth-seeded Clarke County volleyball team saw its season end in the Region 2B semifinals with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-22) loss to No. 2 East Rockingham on Tuesday.
Clarke (10-13) trailed 16-15 in the first set after a block by Bella Stem before East Rockingham answered with a 4-0 run for a 20-15 lead.
Clarke was within 14-9 in the second set before East Rockingham pushed its advantage to 20-12.
In the third set, Clarke went on a 5-1 to run to tie the set at 5-5. East Rockingham opened up another 14-9 lead only to see Clarke rally to tie the match at 20 and 22. East Rockingham then closed the match out with three straight points.
Clarke lost its regular-season matches against East Rockingham by the scores of 3-0 and 3-1.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 23 assists, Abigail Peace 7 kills, 4 blocks; Stem 4 blocks, 4 digs; Riley Marasco 4 digs.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Christopher Newport 85, Shenandoah 62
NEWPORT NEWS — No. 9 Christopher Newport University used a dominant performance on the glass to key an 85-62 non-conference victory over Shenandoah University on Tuesday afternoon at the Freeman Center.
The Captains (1-1), a Final Four team last season, outrebounded the Hornets 60-41, including 38-14 on the offensive glass. CNU scored 46 points in the paint and had nine second-chance points.
Shenandoah scored the initial five points of the game, all by sophomore Jaylen Williams (team-high 13 points), before Christopher Newport answered with an 11-3 run over the next 4:20 that gave the Captains the lead for good. A Williams layup at 14:21 cut the deficit to just one, 11-10, but that was as close as Shenandoah would get.
CNU outscored SU 34-20 over the remainder of the half to take a 45-30 halftime lead.
In the second half, SU was able to get within 11 points on two occasions, the last with 12:41 left, before Christopher Newport pulled away with a 13-4 spurt to take a 66-47 lead. The margin remained at least 18 points over the final 10 minutes.
Also for SU, Alan Dabney had 13 points and Christopher Chaney had 10 rebounds. Jason Aigner led four CNU players in double figures with 14 points.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SU's Morande named ODAC Defensive POY
FOREST — Shenandoah University had five field hockey student-athletes earn All-ODAC accolades in selections announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
Junior goalkeeper Isabella Morande headlines these selections by grabbing the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year honor. Morande is the ninth player in program history to earn a major award from the league.
Morande is joined on the first team by senior midfielder Taylor Hayes and sophomore forward Kelsey Jones. Defenders Colleen Schneider and Megan Stevens made the second team.
Morande, a Gloucester native, backstopped SU to a program-record-tying 15 wins this season with a 1.09 goals against average and five shutouts in 1,047 minutes of action over 19 games. She also had one combined shutout this fall.
Jones, the 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year, built on that accolade by leading SU in scoring this season with nine goals and 23 assists for 41 points. Her assists total leads the nation.
Hayes, the 2016 ODAC Rookie of the Year, finishes her career as a four-time All-ODAC honoree and a three-time first team pick. This season, she has 15 goals and seven assists for 37 points.
Schneider and Stevens anchored the defense in front of Morande, allowing just 17 goals on the season and pitching the seven shutouts.
Stevens, who also inserts penalty corners for the Hornets, added 12 goals and three assists on the year.
Schneider started all 19 games and had one assist and one defensive save.
