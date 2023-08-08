BASYE — Clarke County's Jack Bowen led all players with a 45 and the Eagles recorded a four-player score of 185 to beat Sherando, Central and Riverheads in a quad competition on Tuesday at the Bryce Resort.

Sherando recorded a 196 and was followed by Riverheads (202) and Central (211).  

Four players shot a 46 to finish one shot behind Bowen.

Other Clarke County scorers: Joe Ziercher and Jonah Ziercher, 46 each; Caleb Erickson 48.

Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 48; Kieran Lindberg, Jay Sluss 49 each; Sam Brooks 50.

Millbrook takes tri-match

FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook edged Rappahannock County by a stroke in a nine-hole match involving three teams on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.

The Pioneers totaled 202 strokes. Rappahannock County's Jared Loving took medalist honors with a 43, edging Strasburg's Tinleigh Rusher by a stroke. The Rams did not field a full team.

Millbrook scores: Rich Pell 46, Tyler Learn 50, Andrew Henry 51, Travis Hambrick 55.

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki and Walt Moody

