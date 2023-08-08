BASYE — Clarke County's Jack Bowen led all players with a 45 and the Eagles recorded a four-player score of 185 to beat Sherando, Central and Riverheads in a quad competition on Tuesday at the Bryce Resort.
Sherando recorded a 196 and was followed by Riverheads (202) and Central (211).
Four players shot a 46 to finish one shot behind Bowen.
Other Clarke County scorers: Joe Ziercher and Jonah Ziercher, 46 each; Caleb Erickson 48.
Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 48; Kieran Lindberg, Jay Sluss 49 each; Sam Brooks 50.
Millbrook takes tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook edged Rappahannock County by a stroke in a nine-hole match involving three teams on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
The Pioneers totaled 202 strokes. Rappahannock County's Jared Loving took medalist honors with a 43, edging Strasburg's Tinleigh Rusher by a stroke. The Rams did not field a full team.
Millbrook scores: Rich Pell 46, Tyler Learn 50, Andrew Henry 51, Travis Hambrick 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.