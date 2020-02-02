BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County wrestling team went 2-3 at its own duals tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Stonewall Jackson 42-36 and Stuarts Draft 39-21 but lost to Randolph-Macon Academy 45-30, Dominion 50-24 and George Mason 43-21.
Clarke County leaders: 145 pounds: Alvaro Wong 5-0; 113: Colin Moran 5-0; 195; Roger Tapscott 3-2; 106: Cannon Long 3-2; 170: Romy Bodajas 3-2.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Clarke goes 0-2 in meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County lost to Strasburg 71-67 and Madison County 74-73 in Bull Run District dual meet action on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Clarke County winners: 200-yard medley relay: Liam Whalen, Cooper Lowell, Derek Sprincis, Logan Chaillet 1:56.58; 200 IM: Sprincis 2:13.57; 100 butterfly: Liam Whalen 1:04.15; 100 free: Cooper Lowell 55.47; 500 free; Sprincis 5:17.13; 100 breaststroke: Whalen 1:14.15.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Eagles go 0-2 in meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County lost to Strasburg 106-39 and Madison County 70-55 in Bull Run District action on on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Clarke County winners: 200-yard freestyle: Kayla Sprincis 2:04.76; 500 free: Sprincis 5:23.57.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Madison County 48, Clarke County 43
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County lost to Madison County in Bull Run District action on Friday. The Eagles (8-12, 4-8 district) trailed 21-11 at the half and 31-29 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 14 points; Alison Sipe 10 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Raegan Owens 10 points; Ellie Brumback 9 points, 3 steals, 3 assists.
James Wood 94, Handley 27
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored a school-record 44 points to break her own mark of 39 set last year in a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Friday.
Firebaugh scored 33 points in the first half. Firebaugh also hit seven 3-pointers, which ties the school record for most 3’s in a game (the Colonels had 12 total). The Colonels (16-2, 10-1 district) led 28-7 after one quarter, 53-15 at the half and 82-26 after three quarters against Handley (3-17, 2-10).
Leaders — James Wood: Brynna Nesselrodt 19 points (4 3-pointers); Brenna Prunty 15 points. Handley: Laura Hogan 11 points, Tierney Finley 9 points, Jadyn Washington 7 points.
