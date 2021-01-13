BERRYVILLE — In its first match of the season and only home match of the season, the Clarke County wrestling team rolled past Page County 66-0 in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
The Panthers (1-2) only had six wrestlers available to wrestle, and Clarke County won each of those matches by fall. The Eagles also picked up five forfeit wins. No matches took place at 106, 126 pounds and 170 pounds.
For full coverage of the match, see Friday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Clarke County leaders: (Winners by fall): 220: Michael Perozich, 38 seconds; 285: Roger Tapscott, 0:23; 113: Landon Roper, 4:38; 160: Alvaro Wong, 2:13; 182: Trace Mansfield: 0:35; 195: Titus Hensler, 2:09. (Winners by forfeit): 120: Wyatt Stemberger; 132: Cannon Long; 138: Stanley Williams; 145: Daniel Heath: 152: Kaylee Anderson.
Clarke girls' basketball falls to Madison
MADISON — The Clarke County girls' basketball team fell to 1-2 with a 36-29 loss to Madison County on Tuesday night.
The Eagles trailed 10-2 after the first quarter, 16-14 at the half and 25-22 after three quarters.
Clarke County was also supposed to play at Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed. No makeup date was announced. The Eagles are next in action on Friday
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 12 points, Teagan Lowery 8 points.
Jackson earns Player of the Week honor in Portugal
Former Handley and Wofford College standout Cameron Jackson was named the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance with Sport Lisboa Benfica.
Jackson made all 12 of his field goal attempts and all four his free throw attempts in scoring 28 points in a 102-60 win over Victoria FC on Jan. 6. He also grabbed nine rebounds in 23 minutes. Three days later, Jackson scored nine points in 15 minutes on 4-of-6 shooting and had three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 93-73 win over Maia Basket.
For the season, Jackson is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He has made 48 of his 73 field goal attempts (65.7 percent).
Benfica is 8-3 and in fourth place in the 14-team LPB. Benfica takes on CAB Madeira in its next game on Saturday.
