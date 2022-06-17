Jon Cousins has stepped down after four years as Clarke County’s girls’ soccer head coach, he stated in an email last week.
Cousins declined further comment. Clarke County director of athletics and activities Casey Childs declined to comment on Cousins’ resignation.
In the three seasons he coached the team in games (the 2020 season did not take place because of COVID-19 concerns), Cousins led Clarke County to a 41-12-1 record and the 2021 Class 2 state championship. The Eagles went 13-0 in 2021 to win the program’s first state title since 2006. Clarke then won its first 20 games this year to extend its winning streak to 33 games, capturing its second straight Bull Run District title in the process.
However, Clarke County lost its last two games. In the Region 2B championship game, the Eagles lost 3-2 to a Luray team that they beat 8-0 and 3-1 during the regular season. (They were scheduled to meet in the Bull Run District championship game, but it was canceled because of inclement weather.) In the Class 2 quarterfinals, the Eagles lost 2-1 to Poquoson. Clarke County beat the Islanders 4-0 in last year’s Class 2 semifinals. Luray (Class 2 semifinals) and Poquoson (Class 2 final) each had their seasons end with defeats to Glenvar.
Braithwaite earns All-America honor
West Virginia University fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher and Millbrook graduate Trey Braithwaite was named to the All-America Third Team by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Wednesday.
Braithwaite finished 3-0 with eight saves (tied for second in a single season in school history) and a 1.70 ERA in 37 innings (22 appearances). Braithwaite had 36 strikeouts and 20 walks. Opponents hit .151 against him.
Braithwaite is West Virginia’s 24th All-American in program history. Braithwaite also was named to the ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday and was previously named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
WVU finished 33-22 this season, including 14-10 in the Big 12 for its most conference wins since joining the league in 2013.
