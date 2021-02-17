Clarke County senior guard Ellis Nei was named All-Bull Run District boys’ first team and Eagles senior guard/forward Alison Sipe was named to the Bull Run second team in selections released on Tuesday night.
Eight players were selected to each first team and second team. East Rockingham junior Tyler Nickel is the Boys’ Player of the Year and Luray junior Emilee Weakley is the Girls’ Player of the Year.
VHSL changes dates for wrestling, swimming
Due to severe weather in the forecast, the Virginia High School League announced on Wednesday that it has moved the Class 2 state wrestling tournament from Friday until Monday at the Salem Civic Center. Competition will still begin at 10 a.m.
The Class 4 state wrestling tournament will still take place on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, but the new schedule features a condensed format. It will now start at 9:30 a.m. Placement matches for first, third and fifth will all start simultaneously at 12:15 p.m. The building must be cleared by 2:30 p.m. so the Class 5 tournament can be held later that day.
The VHSL also announced that the Class 2/1 state swimming meet, which has been postponed twice, will be held on March 6 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
SU women’s golf picked 4th in ODAC poll
FOREST — The Shenandoah University women’s team was picked fourth and the men were picked eighth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason golf polls released Wednesday.
The women have 41 points in the eight-team poll and the men have 53 points in the 12-team poll.
Washington and Lee is the pick to win it on the women’s side with seven first-place votes and 63 points, eight in front of the University of Lynchburg. Lynchburg has the remaining two first-place votes.
The men’s poll is tightly packed at the top with Guilford claiming the top spot thanks to 116 points and seven first-place votes. Hampden-Sydney has the remaining five first-place votes and 113 points.
Voting was done on a 9-1 basis for the women and a 12-1 format for the men. Coaches were unable to vote for their own teams in both polls.
SU opens both its men’s and women’s seasons March 1-2 at the Pfeiffer Invitational hosted at The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, S.C.
