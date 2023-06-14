After leading Clarke County to a championship on Saturday, the Virginia High School League announced that junior midfielder Madison Toone is the Player of the Year and Ray Hawkins is the Coach of the Year as part of the Class 2 All-State girls’ soccer selections that were released on Wednesday.
Five girls were selected to the First Team for the Eagles, who capped a 24-0 season with a 7-0 win over Central of Wise County in the title game at Roanoke College in Salem. Under the leadership of the first-year coach Hawkins, Clarke County outscored opponents 181-4 and captured Bull Run District regular-season and tournament titles as well as the Region 2B championship. The Eagles won their second state title in three years.
Toone led Clarke County with 58 goals (ninth most in VHSL history) and 24 assists for a total of 140 points (sixth most in VHSL history). Toone was previously selected as the Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year.
Toone is joined on the 16-player First Team by her twin sister Summer Toone (30 goals, 13 assists), a junior forward; junior defender Lily Suling (four goals, 23 assists); junior forward Kelsey Elrod (41 goals, 15 assists); and senior midfielder Audrey Price (two goals, eight assists).
Elrod and Price are at-large selections. Each All-State soccer team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper and three at-large positions. The All-State selection committee comprises eight soccer coaches, with two from each region.
