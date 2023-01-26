BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' basketball team moved into sole possession of first place in the Bull Run District with a 41-40 win over Strasburg on Thursday night.
The Eagles (15-3, 10-2 district) rallied from a 33-30 deficit after three quarters against the Rams (13-4, 9-3). Clarke County scored the final points of the game on two free throws by Alainah McKavish with 45.2 seconds left.
The Eagles led 12-6 after one quarter and 14-13 at the half.
Leaders: Clarke County: McKavish 16 points, 4 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Hailey Evans 11 points, 4 steals; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Kaiya Williams 5 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. Strasburg: Macy Smith 17 points, 4 steals, 3 assists; Emily Gorrel 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 35, Strasburg 32
STRASBURG — Clarke County overcame a miserable offensive first half and rallied to a Bull Run District triumph over Strasburg on Thursday.
The Eagles (11-7, 9-3) trailed 16-6 at halftime, but sliced the deficit to 26-23 entering the final quarter against the Rams (10-6, 7-4).
Leaders: Clarke County: Moses Day 10 points; Louie Marino 10 points; Michael Kerr-Hobert 7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Strasburg: Walker Conrad 12 points; Takhi Coates 8 points.
Wrestling: James Wood wins tri at Handley
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Kettle Run 45-32 and Handley 44-21 in a Class 4 Northwestern District tri on Thursday. The Judges beat the Cougars 43-33.
2-0 wrestlers: James Wood: Max Mooney (106, 1 technical fall); Colton Bendure (120); James Battulga (138, 2 pins); Mohammed Al-Twairqi (175); Orion Cox (190, 1 pin); Joseph Mullin (285, 2 pins). Handley: Logan Westfall (126); Nick Baker (132); Thomas Thorpe (157); Simon Bishop (165).
College wrestling: Southern Virginia 23, SU 22
WINCHESTER — Southern Virginia opened with a technical fall at 125 pounds and led the rest of the way in edging Shenandoah in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Thursday.
The two teams split the 10 matches. Southern Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ODAC) had a pin, two technical falls and a major decision against the Hornets (2-7, 0-5). Southern Virginia clinched the match with a 9-1 major decision at 197 pounds to make it 23-16.
SU received wins from Sean Rinebolt (11-0 major decision at 133), Cameron Hatchett (15-9 decision at 157), Dylan Weaver (8-2 decision at 174), Hunter Thompson (pin in 1:55 at 184) and Kaden Bryan (pin in 2:34 at heavyweight).
