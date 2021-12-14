Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College junior kicker Nick Bahamonde and Shenandoah University senior linebacker Ben Burgan were each named to the First Team in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America selections that were announced on Tuesday.
Bahamonde led Division III in field goals made with 18 in 22 attempts. Those 18 makes set an IC school record, which included four in one game against Union on Nov. 6 to tie another school mark. He made three field goals this season from more than 40 yards away. Bahamonde also went 32 of 34 on extra point attempts and averaged 59.3 yards per kickoff with 24 touchbacks in 65 kicks.
Bahamonde is the second kicker in Ithaca history to receive All-American honors and the first since 1992. Previously, Bahamonde was named Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year, Liberty League First-Team and D3football.com First-Team All-Region.
Burgan, from Boonsboro, Md., led Division III in tackles this season with a SU-record 136. The Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honoree had 74 solo and 62 assisted tackles along with 14 tackles for loss. He registered double-digit tackles in all but one contest, including 20 in the 14-6 season-ending victory over ODAC champion Washington & Lee.
In Week 8, Burgan had 16 tackles (seven solo) in a 9-7 win over DII Emory & Henry. He was named the ODAC Player of the Week for defense for his efforts.
Burgan is the third SU player to be named an AFCA All-American. Offensive lineman Daniel Small was named to the Second Team in 2019 and free safety Gregg Anderson was picked in 2002.
Burgan is also one of three players from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to be named an AFCA All-American. Randolph-Macon senior offensive lineman Will Jackson and senior kicker Chris Vidal were named to the first and third teams, respectively.
Field hockey: SU’s Jones earns two All-America honors
Shenandoah University senior field hockey midfielder Kelsey Jones was named to the NCAA Division III All-America Third Team by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Tuesday, one day after she was also named to the Third Team by Synapse Sports.
On Monday, freshman forward/midfielder Mairead Mckibbin was named to the Synapse Sports All-Rookie Team.
A four-time All-ODAC honoree (three-time first team) and 2020 ODAC Player of the Year, Jones is the first SU field hockey player to earn All-America honors.
She led the Hornets this season to a 14-3 record and their first national ranking with 23 goals and nine assists for 55 points. The leading scorer in program history with 52 goals and 49 assists for 153 points, Jones led the league in goals and was second in scoring.
“I have had a front row seat to watch what Kelsey has put into her field hockey career,” said SU head coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft in a news release. “She works tirelessly day in and day out and is so deserving of this honor. She is one of the most selfless and hardest working players I’ve ever coached and it is so nice to see her recognized for her excellence.”
Jones is one of five people from the ODAC on the 48-player NFHCA All-America squad.
Mckibbin was named ODAC Rookie of the Year this season after scoring 46 points on 15 goals and 16 assists (second in the league).
Both women were previously named All-ODAC and All-Region with Jones earning first team honors in both and Mckibbin first team All-ODAC and second team All-South.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 60, Skyline 23
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando broke open a 9-9 game by outscoring Skyline 19-5 in the second quarter for a 28-14 lead, and the Warriors went on to improve to 4-1 on Tuesday.
Sherando extended its lead to 50-19 by outscoring the Hawks 22-5 in the third quarter.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 16 points, 4 steals; Asia Williams 8 points, 4 assists; Jaiden Polston 7 points; Emma Clark 6 points, 3 blocks; Josie Willett 6 points.
Oakton 49, James Wood 34
VIENNA — James Wood lost to Class 6 Oakton for the second time this season on Tuesday night.
The Colonels (0-4) trailed 7-4 after one quarter, 17-12 at the half and 40-18 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks; Aleeya Silver 8 points.
MVCA 44, Eukarya 14
STEPHENS CITY — Allee Jerles recorded 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Mountain View Christian Academy to a win over Eukarya Christian in the Conquerors' season opener on Tuesday.
The Conquerors host the Frederick Warriors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
MVCA leader: Jocelyn Mengel 8 points, 4 rebounds.
Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook improved to 4-1 with a non-district win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O’Roke 20 points; Hannah Stephanites 13 points, 3 assists; Kennedi Rooks 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists.
Boys’ basketball: Handley 84, Warren County 37
WINCHESTER — Handley completed a season sweep and improved to 2-2 with a win over Warren County on Monday.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists; 3 steals; Isaiah Lavette 11 points, 5 rebounds; Tavon Long 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Stephen Daley 9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals; Deonte Trammel 9 points; Jacob Duffy, Brian Trammel 8 points each.
