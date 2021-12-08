MINNEAPOLIS — Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College junior Nick Bahamonde and Shenandoah University seniors Brant Butler and Mason Caldwell were named to the D3football.com All-Region football teams in selections announced Wednesday.
D3football.com has six All-Region teams. Bahamonde was selected to the First Team for Region 2 (the Liberty League, where Ithaca of New York is a member, the Centennial Conference, Empire 8, New Jersey Athletic Conference and Presidents' Athletic Conference) and Butler and Caldwell were selected in Region 3 (Old Dominion Athletic Conference, where SU is a member, USA South, America Southwest and Southern Athletic Association).
Bahamonde converted 32 of 34 PATs and made a school-record 18 field goals on 22 attempts with a long of 45 yards. Additionally, he booted 24 touchbacks this season and had an average of 59.3 yards per kickoff. Bahamonde also tied a school mark with four field goals in a game.
Bahamonde was previously named the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year and a First Team Liberty League selection. He is also one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Fred Mitchell Award, based on kicking performance and community service, for NCAA Division I FCS, D2 and D3 players.
A wide receiver, Butler is the first player in SU program history to earn First Team All-Region accolades. The La Plata, Md., native led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in receptions (58) and reception yardage (905) while finishing third in touchdowns (seven).
Butler was named as the ODAC Player of the Week on two occasions and earned Washington Metro Football Player of the Week on Oct. 4. Butler is also the program's Lanier Award nominee for top DII/DIII/NAIA player in the commonwealth of Virginia.
Caldwell, a defensive lineman and two-year co-captain, grabbed a Third Team accolade after posting 50 tackles (29 solo) along with 10.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
The Martinsburg, W.Va., native was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week in Week 2 following a 30-21 non-league win at N.C. Wesleyan.
Butler and Caldwell were both previously named First Team All-ODAC.
Girls' Basketball: Skyline 58, Clarke County 52
FRONT ROYAL — Leading 29-27 at the half, Skyline outscored Clarke County 17-4 in the third quarter for a 46-31 lead and went on to win in non-district action on Monday.
The Eagles are 1-1.
Clarke County leaders: Kaiya Williams 15 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Ellie Brumback 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals; Keira Rohrbach 8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists; Emma Nelson 7 points, 3 steals; Willow Oliver 7 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.