Clarke County High School graduate and rising sophomore pitcher Luke Lyman announced on Twitter on Friday that he is transferring from Morehead State University to West Virginia University.
The 6-foot-4 right-hander pitched 25 games in relief. He threw 26.1 innings and went 1-1 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 24 strikeouts. Lyman was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Freshman Team.
Lyman joins a WVU team that went 40-20 overall and 15-9 in the Big 12 this year. The Mountaineers advanced to the NCAA Tournament and went 1-2 in regionals.
Lyman is pitching in the Valley Baseball League this summer with the Purcellville Cannons. Heading into Friday, he had appeared in five games and was 1-0 with one save and a 3.60 ERA. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks.
VBL: Rebels 3, Royals 0
WINCHESTER — Six New Market pitchers held Winchester to five hits in a Valley Baseball League win over the Royals on Friday.
The Rebels (8-8) scored runs in the first, seventh and eighth innings to beat the Royals (10-7).
Winchester was led by James Wood graduate Jacob Bell (seven innings, two runs which were both earned, five hits, zero walks, three strikeouts), Jake Andrews (1.1 innings, zero runs, two hits, zero walks, two strikeouts), Tyler Cox (2 for 4, double), Camden Jackson (1 for 2, walk) and Danny Baez (two walks).
