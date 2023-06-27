Clarke County graduate Abby Peace (class of 2022) announced on Twitter late Monday night that she is transferring from WVU Potomac State College to play softball for NCAA Division I Radford University.
Peace starred in her one season for the National Junior College Athletic Association school located in Keyser, W.Va., earning Third Team All-America honors for NJCAA Division II. In 29 games, Peace pitched 152.2 innings and had a 22-2 record (tied for eighth in NJCAA Division II in wins), 1.33 ERA (fifth nationally), 22 complete games, two saves, 270 strikeouts (third nationally, 12.38 per seven innings).
Peace also excelled at the plate in leading the Catamounts to a 43-5 record and a berth in the NJCAA DII College World Series. Peace had 18 home runs, 60 RBIs, a .340 batting average and a .745 slugging percentage.
Peace also was selected to the Region 20 All-Tournament Team, the Region 20 All-Region First Team and the NFCA DII East Region First Team, and named an NFCA DII Second Team All-American and the Potomac State Athlete of the Year.
Peace will be a sophomore for Radford, which went 16-34 overall and 5-16 in the Big South last year.
VBL: Woodstock 9, Winchester 4
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock scored three runs in the first inning and four in the fourth inning for a 7-1 lead en route to a victory over Winchester in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
Joshua Hogue (2 for 5 with a double and two runs) hit a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning for the Royals (11-8) to make it 9-4. But Winchester could only manage one more hit against Woodstock (8-9), a double by Camden Jackson (3 for 4).
Winchester was also led by Evan Smith (1 for 3 with a double and a walk) and Clayton Poliey (2.2 perfect innings, one strikeout).
Men’s soccer: SU releases schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will play nine home games in its 17-game schedule, including two in the Shenandoah Tournament on Sept. 8-9, released on Tuesday.
The Hornets (4-6-6, 1-5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference in 2022) kick off the regular season in Washington D.C. at the Catholic Tournament. SU will play the host Cardinals on Sept. 1 and The College of New Jersey on Sept. 2. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Susquehanna, Penn College and Southern Virginia will travel to Winchester for the Shenandoah Tournament. The Hornets will play Susquehanna at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Penn College at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.
SU’s remaining home games are against Rutgers-Newark on Sept. 16 (5 p.m.); Sept. 27 vs. Penn State-Harrisburg (7 p.m.); Sept. 30 vs. Ferrum (1 p.m.); Oct. 7 vs. Guilford (11 a.m., Homecoming); Oct. 11 vs. Hampden-Sydney (7 p.m.); Oct. 18 vs. Eastern Mennonite (7 p.m.); and Oct. 21 vs. Averett (1 p.m.).
Other road games for the Hornets are Sept. 13 at Stevenson (7 p.m.); the ODAC opener on Sept. 20 at Bridgewater (4 p.m.); Sept. 23 at Washington & Lee (1 p.m.); Oct. 4 at Lynchburg (7 p.m.); Oct. 14 at Roanoke (7 p.m.); and Oct. 25 at Randolph-Macon (4 p.m.) for the regular-season finale.
