Clarke County had three first team selections and one second team pick on the All-Bull Run District volleyball teams that were released on Sunday.
The first team featured the Eagles senior setter Alyssa Hoggatt, junior middle hitter Bella Stem and sophomore libero Natalia Rodriguez. Junior middle hitter Abby Peace was selected to the second team.
Clarke (9-3) is the No. 2 seed for the Region 2B tournament and will host No. 3 East Rockingham (7-5) on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Millbrook sweeps Sherando in volleyball
STEPHENS CITY — The Millbrook volleyball team swept Sherando for the second time in two meetings on Friday, winning the latest matchup by the scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15.
The Pioneers are 3-0 and the Warriors are 0-2.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 11 kills, 14 digs; Jessica Cleveland 13 digs, 4 aces; Madelyn White 4 kills, 5 digs; Autumn Stroop 27 assists.
Sherando did not report statistics.
SU baseball sweeps doubleheader
WINCHESTER — The No. 18 Shenandoah baseball team routed Averett University by the scores of 12-3 and 18-3 in a non-conference doubleheader on Sunday at Bridgeforth Field.
In Game 1, the Hornets (16-4) scored five runs in the first inning and five in the third to take a 10-3 lead after three innings.
SU, which had 16 hits, was led by Haden Madagan (2 for 5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs); Kooper Anderson (3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs); Keegan Woolford (2 for 5 with a double); Grant Thompson (2 for 4 with an RBI); and AJ Ward (2 for 5 with two runs). Jake Newquist earned the win (five innings, three earned runs, five hits, three walks, two strikeouts).
In Game 2, the Hornets jumped out to a 13-0 lead with two runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third. SU hit four home runs and had 22 hits.
Those who hit home runs for the Hornets were Woolford (4 for 5 with four runs and three RBIs, two-run home run in the third inning); Frankie Ritter (3 for 4 with two runs and a three-run home run in the second); Ward (four RBIs, three-run home run in the second); and Colby Martin (3 for 5 with four runs, three RBIs and a solo home run in the second).
SU was also led by Pearce Bucher (4 for 4 with two runs and two doubles), Thompson (2 for 6) and Logan Wood (2 for 4). Christopher Rowell was credited with the win, giving up three earned runs, five hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three batters.
SU split a doubleheader with No. 12 and Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Randolph-Macon on Saturday. The Hornets won Game 1 6-5 and lost Game 2 15-7 and are now 11-3 in the ODAC. The Yellow Jackets are 12-1 in ODAC play.
SU men’s lacrosse routs Ferrum
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s lacrosse team rolled to a 16-1 ODAC men’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum on Saturday on Senior Day.
Shenandoah (4-3, 2-3 ODAC) had a 58-18 shot advantage against Ferrum (3-9, 1-6).
Thirteen men registered at least one point with Devon Weaver (three goals, one assist) and Chris Baker (two goals, two assists) co-leading the team with four points each.
Logan Clingerman had three goals and goalkeeper Mark Isabelle made seven saves and did not allow a goal while playing the first 52 minutes.
SU men’s soccer wins final game
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University completed its men’s soccer season Saturday with a 2-0 non-conference victory over Mount Aloysius.
The Hornets (2-6-2) received goals from Zach Salazer (one assist) and Pedro Flor in the first half against Mount Aloysius (0-1), which was playing its first game.
Hornets goalkeeper Sam Fischer had to make just one save. The two teams split 14 shots and two corner kicks.
SU volleyball splits tri-match
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University volleyball team defeated Emory & Henry 3-1 and lost to Lynchburg 3-0 on Saturday in an ODAC tri-match at the University of Lynchburg.
Shenandoah (4-4, 3-4 ODAC) won by the scores of 25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14) against Emory & Henry (3-5, 3-5).
The Hornets were led by James Wood graduates Kate Poppo (19 kills, 12 digs) and Megan Hillyard (21 assists). Jillian Warter added 16 kills and Caitlyn Houck had 22 assists and 10 digs.
Lynchburg (8-4, 7-1) beat SU at 9, 22, and 18.
Poppo and Warter had 10 kills each. Hillyard had 12 assists and Houck had 10.
Roanoke tops SU women’s lacrosse
WINCHESTER — Roanoke College scored the final three goals of the game Saturday to defeat Shenandoah 17-14 in ODAC women’s lacrosse action.
Shenandoah (3-6, 2-2 ODAC) erased an 8-1 deficit with a 9-1 to tie the game at 10 and went on a 4-0 run tie the game at 14-14 with 9:02 left in the game against Roanoke (5-2, 2-1).
The two teams split 60 shots with Shenandoah scooping up 19 of 34 groundballs and Roanoke winning 14 of 33 draws. The Maroons won three of the game’s final four draws.
The Hornets were led by Alyson Bittinger (six goals), Emma Stiffler (three goals), Natalie Nichols (two goals, one assist), Reilly Cisar (two goals) and Ashley MacFarlane (seven saves).
Emory & Henry sweeps SU softball
WINCHESTER — No. 17 Emory & Henry tossed a pair of two-hitters Saturday in sweeping an ODAC doubleheader from Shenandoah University by the scores of 9-0 in Game 1 and 7-0 in Game 2.
The Wasps (15-3, 5-1 ODAC) held SU (4-14, 1-9) to singles by Sammy Amateau and Tiffany Bower in Game 1, which went five innings.
E&H led 1-0 through six innings in Game 2, then added six runs on seven hits in the seventh.
Allie Schey (double) and Bower had hits for the Hornets.
Lynchburg edges SU men’s tennis
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University men’s tennis team saw its winning streak snapped at two matches after falling 5-4 in ODAC action Saturday.
With the match tied 4-4, Lynchburg (5-1, 4-1 ODAC) won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 6 singles.
Shenandoah (7-3, 4-3) received singles wins from No. 1 Keith Orr (6-1, 6-3), No. 2 Vitali Rivera (6-1, 7-6 (4)) and No. 3 Darian Diaz (6-1, 6-0) and the No. 1 doubles team of Orr and Rivera (8-4).
Lynchburg shuts out SU women’s tennis
LYNCHBURG — The University of Lynchburg defeated Shenandoah University 9-0 in ODAC women’s tennis on Saturday.
Lynchburg (9-1, 6-0 ODAC) dropped just four total games in sweeping the doubles and then won all six singles matches in straight sets over Shenandoah (3-4, 2-4).
Madison Rogers at No. 5 singles had the closest match for SU, losing 8-5.
Hardy wins third straight crate late model race
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy improved to 3-0 in Crate Late Model races this year on Saturday night at the Winchester Speedway.
Hardy started third behind front row starters Mike Franklin and Devin Brannon, who went on to take third- and fourth-place, respectively. Levi Crowl took second and Chuck Bowie placed fifth.
In the Pure Stock division, Mike Grady, Jr. charged from his third-place starting position to become the third different feature winner of the year. Chuckie Johnson placed second and rounding out the top five were Dylan Rutherford, Rob Nichols and Buddy Wilson.
Logan Roberson started third and won for the second time this year in the Limited Late Model division. Justin Fulton was second and the rest of the top five were Travis Campbell, Austin Stover and Gerald Davis.
In the Enduro Class, Dylan Rutherford started second and won for the first time this year following two runner-up finishes. Rounding out the top five were Cody Sumption, Samuel Caravello, Jason Wilkins and Randy Linaburg.
The last race featured the debut of SCDRA series rules cars in the Ucar division. Shawn Payne posted a winner’s purse for the top-running Ucar that finished against the SCDRA cars. James Fairall won with his SCDRA car. Matt Popish had the highest-finishing Ucar in the field and was third overall. Austin Fedder took second and Rusty Poston and Jerry Casile placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
