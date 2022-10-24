The Clarke County football team is still tied for fourth in Region 2B in the Virginia High School League ratings released on Monday.
The Eagles (6-2) — who defeated East Rockingham 14-7 on Friday — remain tied with Buckingham County (7-1). Each have a rating of 23.3.
The top eight teams in the 10-team Region 2B make the playoffs. Strasburg (7-1, 25.0) is now No. 1 after beating No. 2 Luray (6-2, 24.4) 26-23 on Friday. Central (7-1, 23.8) is third. Clarke and Buckingham are followed by No. 6 Stuarts Draft (6-2, 22.4), No. 7 East Rockingham (4-5, 19.7) and No. 8 Madison County (5-3, 19.0).
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the Northwestern District and the Dulles District qualify for the playoffs.
The following are the standings for each district:
Northwestern: 1. Kettle Run 5-0 (9-0 overall); 2. Sherando 3-1 (5-3); 3. Millbrook 3-2 (4-5); 4. Liberty (2-2, 3-5); T-5. Handley 1-3 (5-3), James Wood 1-3 (2-6); 7. Fauquier 0-4 (0-8).
Dulles: 1. Loudoun County 4-0 (8-0); T-2. Tuscarora 3-1 (7-1), Loudoun Valley 4-2 (6-3); 4. Heritage 3-2 (3-5); 5. Broad Run 2-2 (2-6); 6. Lightridge 1-4 (3-5); 7. Dominion 0-6 (0-9).
In Region 4C, ratings can be used for tiebreakers. Loudoun County is No. 1 at 30.0. Rounding out the top eight are Tuscarora (28.5), Kettle Run (28.2), Loudoun Valley (24.4), Sherando (24.1), Handley (23.5), Liberty (21.4) and Millbrook (20.8). James Wood is 13th (17.3) in the 16-team region.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded Millbrook defeated No. 7 Liberty 25-10, 25-4, 25-11 in the first round of the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament on Monday.
The Pioneers (19-2) will host No. 3 Fauquier at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals. The Falcons beat No. 6 Handley 3-2 in Monday's first round, taking the fifth set 15-13. The Judges end the year 8-13.
In other first round action on Monday, No. 4 Kettle Run defeated No. 5 Sherando. The Cougars will travel to No. 1 James Wood for a 6:30 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday. The Warriors end the year 7-14.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 33 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces; Gracie Behneke 14 digs, 8 kills, Ashley Roberts 4 kills, 4 aces.
Clarke County 3, Madison County 0
BERRYVILLE — Sophomore Allie Lynch had 28 assists and added three aces to help No. 3 Clarke County defeat No. 6 Madison County 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 in the quarterfinals of the Bull Run District tournament on Monday.
The Eagles (13-8) will play at No. 2 Central at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Clarke County honored Lynch for reaching 1,000 career assists on Monday. She is the first person in program history to reach that mark and now has 1,089 for her career.
Other Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 14 kills; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 14 digs.
