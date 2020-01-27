Clarke County football players Kellan Dalton and Trey Trenary were each named to the Class 2 all-state second team in selections announced by the Virginia High School League on Monday.
A senior kicker, Dalton made an area-best six field goals (6 of 9, long of 42 yards) and was 42 on 47 for extra points. Dalton was excellent on kickoffs with 48 of his 67 kickoffs going for touchbacks.
A junior defensive end, Trenary ranked fifth on the Eagles with 51 tackles (13 solo, four for loss). He had a team-high 3.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. Trenary also had one fumble recovery, two batted passes and was responsible for a safety.
Graham swept the Player of the Year awards.
Senior quarterback Devin Lester was selected for offense and senior linebacker Aaron Edwards was selected for defense.
Appomattox head coach Doug Smith was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Raiders to their fourth state title in the past five years with a 13-2 record and a 41-21 win over Stuarts Draft in the Class 2 championship game.
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
Payne makes St. Louis XFL roster
Former Shenandoah University standout defensive lineman Jake Payne is officially a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks after the XFL released the rosters for each of the league's eight teams on Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle was selected in the fifth and final phase of the 2019 XFL Draft by the St. Louis BattleHawks in October. The draft for the rebooted league — which was last in operation in 2001 — consisted of 760 rounds in which 560 players were selected.
Payne graduated from SU in 2016 after being selected the ODAC's Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2015. Payne has previously played professionally with the Washington Valor of the Arena Football League and the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football. Neither league exists anymore.
The BattleHawks will open their 10-game regular season on Feb. 9 at the Dallas Renegades.
MEN'S TRACK & FIELD
Armel captures heptathlon for CNU
NEWPORT NEWS — Handley graduate and Christopher Newport University freshman Jack Armel was victorious in his collegiate debut in the heptathlon this weekend at the Captains Invitational & Combined Events competition. No team scores were kept.
Armel posted a total score of 3,750. That effort placed him eighth on Christopher Newport's all-time performance list and marked the best showing this year by an athlete in the South/Southeast Region. It also placed him 26th on the national charts.
Armel won the pole vault by clearing 4.00 meters (13 feet, 1.5 inches). He also won the shot put (26 feet, 6.25 inches); finished second in the 1,000 meters (3:10.50) and the long jump (19 feet); third in the 60 hurdles (9.58); fourth in the high jump (5-2.25); and fifth in the 60 (7.92).
