Clarke County juniors Mike Edwards and Jackson Taylor were each named to the second team for the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball selections that were released on Monday.
Edwards was selected as a third baseman. He led the Eagles in home runs (5), RBIs (28), batting average (.439) on-base percentage (.575) and slugging percentage (.773). He also scored 22 runs.
Taylor was selected as an outfielder. He had a .359 batting average, .451 OBP, drove in 18 runs and scored 17 runs.
Class 2 state champion Chatham received honors for Player of the Year (senior pitcher and outfielder Andrew Potojecki) and Coach of the Year (Chad Anderson).
