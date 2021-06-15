SHENANDOAH — The fourth-seeded Clarke County softball team lost 10-0 in five innings to No. 1 Page County in the Region 2B semifinals on Tuesday.
Taylor Hankins pitched a three-hit shutout for Page County, striking out 11 and walking one.
Clarke County (8-5) was led by Alyssa Hoggatt (2-2 with a double) and Campbell Paskel (1 for 2).
Handley girls' soccer falls to Dominion
STERLING — In a continuation of a game suspended on Monday, the Handley girls' soccer team lost to Dominion 2-0 on Tuesday in the Region 4C semifinals.
The Judges (8-5-1) trailed 1-0 with 22 minutes left in the first half when the game was suspended because of lightning on Monday. Tuesday's action was scoreless until Dominion scored in the final minutes.
The Titans (13-0) will play James Wood (12-0-2) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Park View High School in Sterling.
