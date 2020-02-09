QUICKSBURG — Individual champions Colin Moran and Alvaro Wong led the County wrestling team to second place out of seven teams at Saturday’s Bull Run District tournament at Stonewall Jackson High School.
The Eagles scored 166 points to finish behind only the host Rams (219.5). Madison County placed third with 138 points.
“I’m pretty pleased with how we did,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said. “We didn’t have a great semifinal round but a lot of them guys came back and took third place for us. They didn’t throw in the towel and we only had one guy take fifth or sixth.
“We haven’t had that great a year but we were finally able to put more wrestlers on the mat today than we have all year, which is a big plus for us and paid off. We got a second-place finish there, which I wasn’t expecting that but I’m very happy to see that. Guys stepped up when they had to.”
A sophomore, Moran won the 113-pound championship by pinning Madison County’s Sam Pequignot in the final in 3:39.
“Colin wrestled that kid a couple weeks ago and he was losing in the third period, came back and pinned him,” VanSice said. “He was losing today in the second period, came back and pinned him today. He’s been doing that a lot for us. He gives up a lot of points initially but he hangs around in the match and he makes things happen late.
“Really, really glad to see him win a tournament. He didn’t even compete for us in the tournament last year.”
Wong, a junior transfer from Loudoun County High School, defeated Collin Reynolds of Strasburg 10-7 in the 152-pound finals match.
“Glad to see him have success here and take home a championship for us,” VanSice said.
All competing wrestlers advanced to next Saturday’s Region 2B tournament, which will be held at Strasburg High School.
Clarke County leaders: 106: Cannon Long, 2nd (pinned by Strasburg’s Ethan Asher in 1:29 in final); 285: Daniel Ruiz, 2nd (pinned by Madison County’s Jacob Sacra in 0:19 in final); 126: Daniel Heath, 3rd; 138: Jonathan Robinson, 3rd; 160: Titus Hensler, 3rd; 195: Roger Tapscott, 3rd; 132: Kaylee Anderson, 4th; 145: Keegan Seifert, 4th.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Clarke takes second in region
WARRENTON — Senior Derek Sprincis won region Swimmer of the Year honors to lead Clarke County to second place at the Region 1B-2B meet on Friday at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
The Eagles scored 112 points in the six-team meet, 11 behind Strasburg (112) and four ahead of Madison County (97).
Sprincis recorded four state-qualifying times in winning two individual and two relay events. He won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 9.18 seconds to win by 1.15 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 5:13.29 to win by 11 seconds. He also teamed with Cooper Lowell, Liam Whalen and Logan Chaillet to take the 200 medley relay by 2.07 seconds in 1:51.82. The same foursome won the 200 free relay by 2.2 seconds in 1:37.87.
Also for the Eagles, Whalen won the 100 free in a state time of 53.00.
The top five individuals and top four relays in each event advanced to the Class 1-2 state meet on Feb. 20 at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Clarke County leaders: 200 free: 2. Whalen 1:57.85 (state time), 3. Lucas Welch 2:21.99; 50 free: 5. Chaillet 25.73; 100 back: 3. Chaillet 1:15.45; 100 breast: 4. Lowell 1:13.15.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Clarke takes 4th in region
WARRENTON — Kayla Sprincis won the 200-yard free and the 500 free to lead Clarke County to fourth place at Friday’s Region 1B-2B meet at the WARF.
Clarke County scored 74 points. Strasburg won with 150 points, Madison County was second with 96 and Altavista was third with 80.
Sprincis won the 200 free by 17 seconds in a state time of 2:05.45 and captured the 500 free by 25 seconds in a state time of 5:18.39.
The top five individuals and top four relays in each event advanced to the Class 1-2 state meet on Feb. 20 at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Clarke County leaders: 200 medley relay: 2. Sprincis, Lexi Hooks, Samantha Pitts, Leah Kreeb 2:16.87; 50 free: 5. Kreeb 30.79; 100 fly: 2. Pitts 1:18.98; 100 free: 4. Kreeb 1:09.82; 5. Hooks 1:13.46; 200 free relay: 3. Pitts, Hooks, Kreeb, Sprincis 2:00.38.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clarke County 52, Page County 45
BERRYVILLE — Ellie Brumback had 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven steal and six assists as Clarke County knocked off Page County in Bull Run District play on Friday.
The Eagles (9-13, 5-9) led 24-22 at the half and 36-32 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 19 points; Raegan Owens 8 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarke County 64, Page County 58
SHENANDOAH — Ellis Nei reorded a game-high 23 points, three steals and three assists as Clarke County topped Page County in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles are 9-13, 7-7.
Clarke County leaders: Colby Childs 12 points; Volkan Ergen 11 points, 10 rebounds.
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
Shenandoah's Payne has sack in XFL debut
Former Shenandoah University defensive lineman Jake Payne had a five-yard sack and three tackles to help the St. Louis BattleHawks win their XFL season opener 15-9 on the road against the Dallas Renegades on Sunday.
Payne's sack came in the fourth quarter with St. Louis up 12-9 on second-and-6. Dallas punted two plays later, and the BattleHawks responded with a 10-play, 68-yard field goal drive to take a 15-9 lead with 5:43 left.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 63, Emory & Henry 56
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University kept itself two games behind ODAC leader Bridgewater with a victory over Emory & Henry on Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah (14-7, 10-4 ODAC) defeated the Wasps (17-4, 11-3) for just the second time in program history and snapped a 12-game losing streak in the series.
E&H jumped out to a 19-6 lead at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter, but SU responded with a 15-3 run to make it 22-21 Wasps with 4:05 left in the half. E&H took a 26-25 lead into halftime.
The two teams were separated by no more than four points until Emory & Henry began to foul in the final minute of the game. (The two teams were tied eight times and traded the lead on 11 occasions in the second half.) Olivia Weinel’s jumper in the paint with 4:39 left gave SU the lead for good at 52-51 and started a 9-0 run that did not end until there were nine seconds left.
Shenandoah, which shoots 74 percent from the line as a team, made 8 of 10 from the line in the final 32 seconds and shot 90 percent (27 of 30) for the game. Jordan Sondrol (14 points) was 4 of 4 from the line in the final eight seconds.
SU finished with a 42-35 rebounding edge, with guards Sarah Donley (four steals) and McKenzie Mathis (nine points) each grabbing 11 rebounds. Weinel had 13 points.
For E&H, Peyton Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kara Stafford had 14 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Ferrum 85, Shenandoah 79
FERRUM — Ferrum College held off Shenandoah University’s strong second half comeback bid in an ODAC victory Saturday afternoon at Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum (11-10, 6-6 ODAC) took a 40-30 halftime lead but had to hold on as Shenandoah (6-16, 3-10) scored 49 points in the second.
A 14-3 run capped by a pair of Zach Garrett free throws with 14:36 remaining gave SU a 44-43 lead. Ferrum answered with a 3-pointer on its next trip down the floor to kickstart a 13-5 run to reassert control.
Shenandoah would come as close as two points (59-57) with 9:00 left, but Ferrum answered with a 15-4 run to take a 72-63 lead with 5:06 left The Panthers held at least a five-point advantage the rest of the way.
The Hornets were led by Jalen Hill (18 points), Zach Garrett (15 points), Ethan Diffee (13 points), Harry Wall (10 points) and Avery White (10 points, seven rebounds).
Rashad Reed had a game-high 30 points for Ferrum.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SU 20, William Peace 8
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened up its season with a dominant non-league victory over William Peace on Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah outscored the Pacers 7-3 in the opening stanza, led 10-5 at the half and then scored 10 of the final 13 goals of the contest to pull away.
The Hornets were led by Chris Baker (4 goals, 3 assists), Devon Weaver (3 goals), Jay Baker 3 (goals), Logan Clingerman (3 goals, 2 assists), Antonio Caffi (3 goals), Jet Hayes (2 assists) and Jason Simpson (11 saves).
MEN’S TENNIS
Juniata 8, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University lost to Juniata College in non-conference action on Saturday.
The Hornets (0-2) received an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles from Darian Diaz and Aiden Steinly against Juniata (3-1).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SU 7, Juniata 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its second win in as many days with a non-league victory over Juniata (1-5) on Saturday evening.
Shenandoah (2-0) received wins in doubles from Jada Lewis and Madison Rogers at No. 2 and Caitlin Bennett and Emma Crue at No. 3 (both 8-6) and Jahveesha Combs and James Wood graduate Lily Kimble at No. 1 (8-1).
In singles, Combs won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Kimble won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2, Emma Crue won 8-1 at No. 5 and Madison Rogers won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4.
