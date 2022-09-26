HARRISONBURG — The Clarke County golf team placed third at Monday’s Region 2B tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course to miss out on a state tournament berth.
Central (four-player score of 377) and Mountain View (381) placed first and second, respectively, on Monday to earn the only two team berths for the Class 2 state tournament, which will take place on Oct. 10-11 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork. The Eagles shot a 395 and East Rockingham placed fourth with a 422.
The top three individuals outside of the top two teams also advance to the state tournament, but Clarke County junior Hunter Breece (91) missed qualifying by just one spot. Those berths went to Madison County’s Cai Clark (first overall with an 11-over 81), Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher (second with an 87) and East Rockingham’s Camden Clem (tied for third with an 88).
Breece — a state qualifier last year — did make the six-golfer All-Region 2B First Team by placing fifth overall with a 91.
Other Clarke County scoring golfers were Thomas Dalton (100) and Jack Bowen and Caleb Erickson (102 each).
Volleyball: Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County defeated Mountain View 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 in a Bull Run District match on Monday.
The Eagles are 7-4 (6-2 district).
Clarke County leaders: Bailey Mayo 7 aces, 5 blocks; Marlee Backover 6 assists; Anna Spencer 9 kills, 11 digs; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 10 digs; Gracie Brown 4 blocks.
Field hockey: SU’s McKibbin earns third PoW honor
FOREST — Sophomore Mairead Mckibbin has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time in four weeks in selections announced Monday.
Mckibbin, an elementary education major, recorded five goals and three assists for 13 points in the Hornets’ 3-0 week.
Mckibbin’s best performance of the week came in a 7-0 win over Stevenson on Wednesday. She provided an assist to Cassidy Morrison to begin the day before following that up with a hat trick. Her first two goals were tallied just 70 seconds apart from each other.
Mckibbin is tied for first for goals per game in NCAA Division III with an average of 2.00. McKibbin’s 16 goals are eight more than anyone else in the ODAC
SU is home Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against St. Mary’s (Md.).
