Clarke County is ranked third in the latest Virginia High School League football ratings that were released on Monday.
The Eagles (6-1, 21.4 rating) dropped from second after losing 14-7 to Class 3 Meridian last week.
The top eight teams in the nine-team Region 2B ratings make the playoffs. The Eagles trail No. 1 Stuarts Draft (4-1, 23.0) and No. 2 Central (6-1, 21.7) and lead No. 4 Strasburg (5-1, 20.7), No. 5 Luray (4-2, 20.0), No. 6 East Rockingham (2-3, 17.2), No. 7 Buckingham County (3-2, 16.8) and No. 8 Page County (4-4, 14.5).
It should be noted that the VHSL has not factored in Central's forfeit victory over Luray as of yet.
Clarke County hosts East Rockingham on Friday.
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the standings for the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District advance to the playoffs (Park View is not involved in the Dulles District standings). The current standings for each district are as follows:
Northwestern District: 1. Kettle Run 4-0; 2. Handley 3-0; 3. James Wood 2-1; 4. Sherando 2-2; 5. Fauquier 1-2; 6. Liberty 0-3; 7. Millbrook 0-4.
Dulles District: 1. Broad Run 4-0; 2. Heritage 5-1; 3. Loudoun County 4-1; 4. Tuscarora 3-1; 5. Lightridge 1-3; 6. Loudoun Valley 2-4; 7. Rock Ridge 0-4; 8. Dominion 0-5.
Handley will travel to Kettle Run at 7 p.m. on Friday. Other games involving district teams this week (all 7 p.m.) are Fauquier at James Wood (Friday) and Liberty at Millbrook, which has been moved from Friday to Thursday due to it being a better situation for the availability of officials.
VHSL ratings could be used as tiebreakers in Region 4C, which has 16 teams. Handley is ranked fifth (25.7) behind Broad Run (27.6), Heritage (27.5), Tuscarora (26.14) and Kettle Run (26.12). James Wood is sixth (24.6), Sherando is ninth (20.4) and Millbrook is 15th (15.4).
Girls' Golf: Ten locals compete in VHSL zone qualifier
FRONT ROYAL — Ten girls from the four Winchester-Frederick County schools competed but none qualified for the state tournament in Monday's Virginia High School League Zone 4B Girls' Golf Qualifier at Bowling Green Country Club.
The top 15 percent of each zone tournament advances to the State Tournament, so only the top six finishers in Monday's 40-girl tournament are moving on. The State Tournament will take place next Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg. The sixth-place score was 86.
Lightridge's Riley Kim and Loudoun County's Ayla Browning were co-champions with a 78.
Local golfers: 18. Ashley Truban (Handley 97); T-21. Mahi Patel (Handley) 101; 26. Laney Stiles (James Wood (105); 28. Salley Miller (Handley) 110; T-29. Chloe Owings, Emma Gressley (Millbrook) 111; T-31. Sophia Straightiff (Sherando), Anna Tyson (James Wood) 117; T-35. Molly Deegan (Millbrook) 126; 37. Lauren Van Horn (James Wood) 128.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Loudoun Valley 1
WINCHESTER — Millbrook improved to 18-1 by defeating Loudoun Valley by the scores of 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-21 in non-district action on Monday night.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 42 assists, 11 digs; Madelyn White 20 kills, 20 digs; Autumn Stroop 20 digs; Ariel Helmick 15 kills, 10 digs.
Field Hockey: SU's Mckibbon named ODAC PoW
FOREST — Shenandoah University freshman Mairead Mckibbin was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Field Hockey Player of the Week on Monday.
The Magnolia, Del., native had an 11-point week (four goals, three assists) as the Hornets (12-5, 5-0 ODAC) beat Roanoke 3-1 and Bridgewater 8-0. Mckibbon had three goals and two assists against Bridgewater.
The Hornets, who received votes in the national poll last week, host Washington & Lee at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Men's Golf: SU tied for 5th at VSGA tourney
FRONT ROYAL — Shenandoah University finds itself in a tie for fifth place Monday after day one of the 12-team VSGA Men's Intercollegiate Golf Championships at Blue Ridge Shadows.
The tournament concludes today.
Hosting the 72nd annual event at the par-72, 6,862-yard course, the Hornets shot a four-player score of 325 to tie ODAC rival Ferrum.
Two more ODAC schools, Randolph-Macon and Roanoke, are tied for the lead after posting 25-over-par 313s.
Logan Archibald paced the Hornets with a six-over-par 78. He is in a six-way tie for fifth, four shots behind leader Austin Brooks of Randolph-Macon.
Other scoring golfers for SU on Monday were Trevor Berg and James Wood graduate Will Holmes (81 each) and Conor Bailer (83).
