The Clarke County football team moved up one spot to third in Region 2B in the Virginia High School League ratings that were released on Monday.
The Eagles (4-2) — who defeated Madison County 28-14 on Friday — have a rating of 21.8 and trail No. 1 Luray (26.7, 6-0) and No. 2 Strasburg (22.0, 5-1). The top eight teams in the 10-team Region 2B make the playoffs, and the Eagles are followed by Buckingham County (21.7, 5-1), Central (21.4, 6-1), Stuarts Draft (19.0, 4-2), East Rockingham (17.71, 3-4) and Madison County (17.67, 4-2).
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the Northwestern District and the Dulles District qualify for the playoffs.
The following are the standings for each district:
Northwestern: 1. Kettle Run 3-0 (7-0 overall); T-2. Sherando 2-1 (4-3), Millbrook 2-1 (3-4); T-4. Handley 1-1 (5-1), Liberty 1-1 (2-4); 6. James Wood 0-2 (1-4); 7. Fauquier 0-3 (0-7).
Dulles: 1. Loudoun County 3-0 (6-0); 2. Broad Run 2-0 (2-4); 3. Tuscarora 2-1 (5-1); 4. Loudoun Valley 2-2 (4-3); T-5. Lightridge 1-2 (3-3), Heritage 1-2 (1-5), 7. Dominion 0-4 (0-7).
In Region 4C, ratings can be used for tiebreakers. Loudoun County is No. 1 at 27.0, and rounding out the top eight are Tuscarora (26.3), Kettle Run (25.4), Handley (25.2), Sherando (21.9), Loudoun Valley (21.8), Liberty (20.5) and Millbrook (19.6). James Wood is 13th (16.3) in the 16-team region.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Unbeaten James Wood cruised to an easy 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball victory over Liberty on Thursday.
The Colonels improved to 15-0 overall, 9-0 district.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 10 kills; Ella Kelchner 6 kills; Brenna Corbin 5 kills, 6 aces, 7 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 18 assists, 11 digs, Carsyn Vincent 13 digs.
Millbrook wins twice in tri-match
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Millbrook won a pair of matches in the Hedgesville tri, knocking off Washington (W.Va.) 25-13, 25-20 and defeating the hosts 25-14. 17-25, 25-23 on Thursday.
The Pioneers improved to 13-1 overall.
Leaders vs. Washington: Madison Koeller 20 assists, 8 digs, 5 aces; Grace Behneke 7 kills, 5 digs; Camdyn Lockley 6 kills, 7 digs; Ashley Roberts 5 kills.
Leaders vs. Hedgesville: Koeller 28 assists, 5 blocks; Behneke 13 kills, 7 digs; Lockley 8 kills; Valentina Burrill 5 blocks.
Field hockey: SU 2, Lynchburg 1
LYNCHBURG — No. 17 Shenandoah University defeated No. 19 Lynchburg in an ODAC thriller Saturday at Shellenberger Field.
SU (12-0, 3-0 ODAC) scored two fourth quarter goals against Lynchburg (9-3, 1-1) after trailing 1-0. Mairead McKibbin tied the game 2:14 into the fourth, and Kelsey Jones set up Claudia Lenahan with the game-winner in the 54th minute.
SU held Lynchburg to just three shots on goal in the final period. SU goalie Taylor Swann stopped a season-high 12 shots overall.
Lynchburg outshot Shenandoah 18-13, while SU had a corner advantage of 10-8.
Women's soccer: SU 4, Guilford 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University picked up its first ODAC win of the year Saturday at Guilford.
The Hornets (7-3-1, 1-2 ODAC) scored twice in each half to beat the Quakers (7-3-1, 1-3).
Sarah Crusse, Elizabeth McGee and Chandler Gallant scored to put the Hornets up 3-0. Gallant scored on a rebound of a Kristina Skulte shot from the 18. Mikayla Talbert also scored for SU.
Karissa Dominick and Kasie Kilmer split the goalkeeping duties for SU, which had a 9-3 shot edge. Dominick had both saves.
Men's soccer: Guilford 1, SU 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College scored 2:24 before halftime in defeating Shenandoah in ODAC action on Saturday.
The Quakers (4-5-3, 2-3 ODAC) and SU (3-5-3, 0-4-1) had 10 shots each Guilford had six of the game's 10 corners. The Hornets' Travis Jett had one save in playing all 90 minutes.
College volleyball: Washington & Lee 3, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee University outlasted Shenandoah University in an ODAC match 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 on Friday at the Wilkins Center.
The match was close throughout with SU (7-8, 3-3 ODAC) and the Generals (10-8, 7-1) trading the lead 15 times and being tied on 29 occasions. The Hornets led 19-18 in the second and 22-20 in the third only to see the visitors rally in both cases.
SU was led by Jillian Warter (14 kills), Aaliyah Chunn (11 kills), Regan Minney (10 kills, 15 digs), Emma Thompson (29 digs), Becka Nguyen (25 assists, 14 digs), Kate Poppo (24 digs) and Brooke Wagner (19 assists, 13 digs).
