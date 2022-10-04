Clarke County is tied for fourth in Region 2B in the initial football ratings released by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.
The Eagles (3-2) — who are coming off of a 21-7 win over Class 4 Lightridge — have a rating of 20.2, the same as Buckingham County (4-1).
Region 2B — which features 10 teams, with eight making the playoffs — is led by Luray (25.2, 5-0), Central (22.3, 6-0) and Strasburg (20.8, 5-1). Following Clarke and Buckingham are Stuarts Draft (19.4, 4-1), Madison County (19.2, 4-1) and East Rockingham (16.2, 2-4). Clarke County (0-2 Bull Run) travels to Madison County (1-1) for a 7 p.m. game on Friday.
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the Northwestern District and the Dulles District qualify for the playoffs.
The following are the standings for each district. In the Dulles, games against Rock Ridge and Park View do not count toward the district standings. Also, Loudoun County and Broad Run play twice this year, so the Captains' 27-6 win over the Spartans on Sept. 16 does not count toward the district standings.
Northwestern: Tied for 1st: Kettle Run 2-0 (6-0 overall), Sherando 2-0 (4-2); 3. Handley 1-0 (5-0); 4. Millbrook 1-1 (2-4); 5. Liberty 0-1 (1-4); T-6. James Wood 0-2 (1-4), Fauquier 0-2 (0-6).
Dulles: 1. Loudoun County 2-0 (5-0); T-2. Broad Run 1-0 (1-4), Loudoun Valley 2-1 (3-1); T-4. Tuscarora 1-1 (4-1), Lightridge 1-1 (3-2); 6. Heritage 1-2 (1-5), 7. Dominion 0-3 (0-6).
In Region 4C, ratings can be used for tiebreakers. Loudoun County is No. 1 at 27.0, and rounding out the top eight are Handley (26.8), Tuscarora (25.4), Kettle Run (25.3), Loudoun Valley (23.3), Sherando (22.7), Lightridge (19.6) and Liberty (18.0). Millbrook is 11th (17.2) and James Wood is 13th (16.0) in the 16-team region.
On 7 p.m. on Friday, Handley plays at Millbrook, Sherando plays at Liberty, and James Wood hosts Jefferson (W.Va.) in non-district action.
Volleyball: Clarke Co. 3, Rappahannock 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County swept Rappahannock County in three close sets, winning 25-23, 27-25 and 26-24 on the the Eagles' Dig Pink Night on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 15 kills; Allie Lynch 19 assists, 2 aces; Kiera Rohrbach 6 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzales 19 digs.
Field hockey: SU ranked 17th in Division III
COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. — Shenandoah University field hockey team is ranked 17th in the Week 4 Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll announced Tuesday.
The Hornets (10-0) received votes in last week's Top 20 poll and has 157 points this week. SU is one of three Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools in this week's rankings. Washington & Lee (7-1) is 13th with 334 points and Lynchburg (8-2) is 19th with 140 points.
Middlebury College and Rowan University are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
SU is first in the country in scoring average with a 6.30 goals per game and owns the top scoring margin in Division III at 5.40. Sophomore Mairead Mckibbin leads the nation in goals and points per game at 1.80 and 4.10, respectively. Junior Farren Winter is tied for second in Division III in assists per game (1.00).
This the second consecutive year the Hornets have been nationally ranked.
SU hosts Eastern Mennonite at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
