BAKER, W.Va. — The Clarke County wrestling team placed second at the 10-team Baker Brawl held at East Hardy High School on Saturday.
After winning all four of their matches in pool action, the Eagles lost to Woodgrove 55-24 in the championship match.
Clarke County defeated East Hardy 46-30, Broadway 60-6, Mountain View 54-9 and the "Baker B Team" 61-12.
Clarke County leaders: Cannon Long 4-0 at 145 pounds; James Casey 106, Kolton Vincent 113, Gerry Roberts 126, Landon Roper 132, Blake Jacobson 138, Colin Moran 152, Trace Mansfield 195, Mike Perozich 220 each went 4-1.
Handley places 4th at Hub Cup
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Handley placed fourth at the 16-team Hub Cup at North Hagerstown (Md.) High School on Saturday.
The Judges scored 135.5 points to finish behind South Carroll, Md., (234.5 points), Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) 166 and Urbana (Md.) 157. James Wood placed 14th with 67 points but did not report results.
Handley leaders: Hayden Thompson (106), Nick Baker (120), Quinton Mudd (220) each took second place; Simon Bishop (160) third place.
