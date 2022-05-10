Clarke County senior wrestler Kaylee Anderson placed eighth in the 68-kilogram weight class (149.9 pounds) to earn All-American honors at the Under-20 Women’s Freestyle Nationals and World Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend.
Anderson was recently named the Student-Athlete of the Year by the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and is this year’s Virginia nominee for the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award. The Saunders award is presented annually to a female high school senior and is based equally on outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and citizenship or community service.
Anderson went 20-19 while wrestling almost exclusively at 160 pounds and against boys during Clarke County’s high school wrestling season. Anderson earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors for her work in winning the 146-pound weight class at the Virginia Girls’ Championship state wrestling tournament in January.
Girls' soccer: James Wood 8, Sherando 4
STEPHENS CITY — Jolie Jenkins scored five goals as James Wood wrapped up the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title and a Region 4C playoff berth by outscoring Sherando 6-2 in the second half on Tuesday.
The Colonels (15-1, 11-1), who clinched the BRYSA Cup, will have a bye in the opening round of the district tournament next week.
Leaders: James Wood: McKenna Newcome 2 goals, 1 assist; Sidney Rathel 1 goal, 3 assists; Olivia walker 2 assists; Sami Stevens 8 saves. Sherando: Ella Sampsell 2 goals; Anna Hill and Maggie Tenney 1 goal each. Elise Buonocore, Kelsey Johnson, Sophia Straightiff 1 assist each, Camey Pinkley 8 saves.
Handley 3, Millbrook 0
WINCHESTER — Lauren Mason scored a pair of goals as Handley closed out the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season with a shutout against Millbrook.
Mikayla Balio also scored for the Judges (13-2-1, 10-1-1) who finished second to James Wood in the regular season. Emma Westfall had five saves.
Clarke County 6, Central 0
BERRYVILLE — Summer Toone and Kelsey Elrod had two goals each as unbeaten Clarke County (13-0, 11-0) rolled over Central in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Other Clarke County leaders: Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 1 goal, 2 assists; Campbell Neiman 1 goal, 1 assist; Abby Morise and Olivia Morise 1 assist each.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 3, Central 0
WOODSTOCK — Menes Ajyeman assisted on every Clarke County goal in a Bull Run District shutout of Central on Tuesday.
Christopher LeBlanc scored twice and Caleb Neiman added a goal for the Eagles (13-0, 11-0). Kyler Darlington had the shutout in goal.
James Wood 2, Sherando 1
WINCHESTER — Edgar Del Moral scored the game-winner as James Wood (8-5-2, 5-4-2) topped Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Jon Resendiz had a goal and assisted on the game-winner. Micah Frigaard also had an assist and Ben Tanger had three saves for the Colonels.
Girls' tennis: Handley 5, Millbrook 4
WINCHESTER — Handley avenged a pair of 5-4 regular-season losses by defeating Millbrook in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Tuesday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan clinched the victory for the Judges by outlasting Kinsey Knox and Amanda Dalton 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (9-7).
The third-seeded Judges, who clinched a Region 4C playoff berth with the win, will play at No. 1 Sherando at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the title match.
Single winners: Handley: No. 4 Sophia McAllister 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 5 Page Brubaker 6-2, 6-1; No. 6 Peyton Jones 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Millbrook: No. 1 Knox 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Abigail Townes 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Dalton 6-3, 6-3.
Other doubles winners: Handley: No. 3 McAllister/Jones 6-0, 6-0. Millbrook: No. 2 Townes/Peyton Cotterell 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Sherando 5, James Wood 0
STEPHENS CITY — Top-seeded Sherando dropped only four games in defeating No. 4 James Wood in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Tuesday.
The Warriors (17-0) — who already clinched a Region 4C tournament berth for winning the district regular-season title — will host Handley at 5 p.m. in Thursday's championship match. The Colonels end the year with a 7-8 record.
Sherando singles winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Lea Blevins 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Morgan Sutphin 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Emmy Woolever 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Jeana Costello 6-2, 6-0.
Clarke falls in Bull Run doubles
NEW MARKET — The Clarke County doubles team of Claire Snyder and Lillian Hayton lost in the first round of the Bull Run District doubles tournament to Strasburg's Raea Crabill and Olivia Hodges 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday at New Market Town Park.
Only the top three doubles teams advanced to the Region 2B tournament. East Rockingham defeated Central 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 11-9 in the championship match and Mountain View took third place.
Baseball: Millbrook 11, Handley 1 (5)
WINCHESTER — Class 4 Northwestern District champion Millbrook closed out the regular season with a five-inning win over Handley on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (17-2, 11-1) have a bye for the first round of the district tournament next week. Handley (4-16, 11-1) will travel to the No. 2 seed on Tuesday.
Leaders: Millbrook: Jerrod Jenkins 2-2 (triple), 3 runs, RBI at plate, 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Carl Keenan double, 2 RBIs; Nate Brookshire double, 3 runs; Chase Ford 2 RBIs; Ethan Burgreen double, RBI. Handley: Kaplan Ambrose 2-3, run; Jack Thome RBI.
Central 8, Clarke County 5
BERRYVILLE — Trailing 5-3, Central scored four runs in the top of the fourth and held on for a Bull Run District win over Clarke County on Tuesday.
The Eagles (8-8, 7-5) scored five unearned runs, but had five errors in the contest.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 2-4, Cordell Broy 2 runs; Hunter Norton 2 runs, RBI.
Softball: James Wood 9, Sherando 5
STEPHENS CITY — James Wood's Skyla Compton was a single short of a cycle and the Colonels completed a season sweep of Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Compton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. She tripled in the game's first run in the second inning, hit a solo home run in the seventh to make it 7-3 and doubled in the seventh.
The Colonels (9-10, 8-4 district) trailed 3-2 after three innings but scored four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for an 8-3 lead against the Warriors (8-11, 5-6).
Other leaders: James Wood: Aliza Judd 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caitlyn Shutts 1-3, 2 runs; Sadie Kittoe 2-3, run, RBI; Sydney Orndorff 2-4, RBI; Ellie Johnson complete game, 4 earned runs, 7 hits, 6 walks, 5 strikeouts. Sherando: Emma Chunta 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Meghan Harris 2-3, 2 runs; Jaeda Long 2-4, run; Abby Vadnais 2-5, run, RBI; Kayla Grum 3 walks, run.
Millbrook 16, Handley 6 (5)
WINCHESTER — Handley led 6-1 after scoring five runs in the top of the third inning but Millbrook stormed back for a Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (11-8, 7-5 district) scored eight runs in the bottom of the third, then added two in the fourth and five in the fifth. Millbrook needed just four hits, as the Pioneers drew 14 walks, were hit by three pitches and took advantage of two errors by Handley (2-17, 0-11).
Leaders: Millbrook: Emily Jeffries, entered game in 3rd inning, 2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts; Kenzie Edwards 1-1, 3 walks, 3 runs; Grace Badnek 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Allie Simmons 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Breanna Daggett 2 runs, 2 walks; Arizona Parkes 1 run, 1 RBI, 2 walks; Ashlyn Philyaw 1-1, 2 runs, 2 walks. Handley: Sara Blowers 1-2, 2 RBIs; Jenna Shull 1-2, home run, walk; Laura Hogan 1-3, run.
Clarke County 5, Central 3
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace took a perfect game into the last inning and had three hits at the plate as Clarke County avenged an earlier season Bull Run District loss against Central.
A one-out walk broke up the perfect game and with two outs Central's Keriana Stottlemyer broke up the no-hitter with a single to right. Trynda Mantz followed with a three-run homer. Peace surrendered two more hits before getting a comebacker to end the game.
Peace finished with 13 strikeouts. She helped herself by driving in two runs.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards double, 2 runs, RBI; Haley Farmer 2-3; Campbell Paskel 2 RBIs; Courtney Paskel double.
Boys' tennis: Millbrook 5, Sherando 2
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded Millbrook defeated No. 3 Sherando in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (13-4) will play against an opponent to be determined in Thursday's championship match. The Warriors end the year 10-8.
Singles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Nathan Simmons 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Jack Muldowney 6-3; 7-6; No. 5 John Doepper 6-2; 7-5; No. 6 Angel Ayad 6-0; 6-1. Sherando: No. 3 Adam Hall 6-1, 6-2; No. 4: Justin Lee 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles winner: Millbrook: No. 1 Simmons/Muldowney 6-2; 6-2.
Clarke duo clinches region berth
ELKTON — The fourth-seeded Clarke County team of Graham Wolford and Thomas Dalton earned a spot in the Region 2B tournament at Tuesday's Bull Run District doubles tournament at East Rockingham High School.
Wolford and Dalton earned that berth with a 7-6, 2-6, 13-11 semifinal win over East Rockingham's No. 1 team of Cole Hatton and Cameron Allison. In the championship, the Eagles fell 6-3, 6-2 to No. 2 Owen Rimel and Elias Sorto-Rojas of Central.
Both Central and Clarke will compete in the Region 2B doubles tournament that will take place on May 25 in Woodstock.
Men’s lacrosse: Two SU players honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University seniors Logan Clingerman and Ricky Perez-Macia both earned Third Team All-ODAC accolades which were announced Tuesday.
Clingerman tallied 41 points for the Hornets, including a career-high 31 goals.
Perez-Macia, a defenseman, was one of four Hornets to start in all 19 games this season. In those starts, he forced 15 turnovers and was credited with 50 groundballs.
Hampden-Sydney midfielder Sean Duffy was named Player of the Year, while Lynchburg’s Steve Koudelka picked up the Coach of the Year honor. Hampden-Sydney’s long-stick and face-off hybrid Conor Kilfeather was Rookie of the Year.
