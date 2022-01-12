Clarke County senior Cordell Broy was named to the Virginia High School League First Team as a defensive back and Second Team as a punt returner in Class 2 All-State football selections that were released on Wednesday.
Broy tied for second in the area with four interceptions and recorded 10 pass breakups and 27 tackles. Broy returned 10 punts for an average of 29.6 yards and scored two touchdowns. The Bull Run District Defensive Player of the Year, Broy earned First Team honors at both defensive back and punt returner for the district and Region 2B.
King William senior running back Demond Claiborne is the Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year and Nottoway senior defensive end Tyler Banks is the Defensive Player of the Year. Banks also earned First Team honors as a punter.
Claiborne accounted for 349 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in a 48-21 state championship game win against Graham. He rushed for 240 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns and had three receptions for 109 yards and one TD.
King William head coach Scott Moore is the Coach of the Year after leading the Cavaliers to a 13-1 record and the state title.
Boys' basketball: Loudoun Valley 58, Millbrook 49
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook dropped to 6-6 on the season with a loss at Loudoun Valley.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 16 points; Detric Brown 7 points; Javell Holmes 6 points, Tyler Seminaro 6 points.
Sherando 68, Kettle Run 45
STEPHENS CITY — Cody Crittenden scored 20 points to lead Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the district.
Other Sherando leaders: Amari Williams 11 points; Lazare Adingono 9 points; Zach Symons 8 points.
Swimming: Millbrook sweeps Handley
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys won 81-47 and the girls won 91-78 against Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Tuesday at Jim Barnett Park.
Millbrook boys’ winners: 200-meter freestyle: Aidan Post 2:24.45; 200 IM: Wyatt Post 2:36; 100 butterfly: Wyatt Post 1:07.75; 100 free: Nicholas Barreda 1:06.59; 200 free relay: 2:03.72; 400 free relay: 4:38.26.
Handley boys’ winners: 200 medley relay: Trey Grim, Ethan Gluszak, Henry Fowler, Ryan Stickley 2:25.15; 50 free: Stickley 28.66; 400 free: Fowler 4:39.07; 100 back: Grim 1:47.38; 100 breast: Fowler 1:21.06.
Millbrook girls’ winners: 200 medley relay: Lauren Dennard, Julia Frerotte, Morgan Holben, Carolina Arias 2:43.58; 200 free: Kiera Webster 2:25.99; 200 IM: Lyddie Esslinger 2:40.72; 50 free: Arias 33.14;. 100 back: Esslinger 1:13.96; 100 breast: Frerotte 1:46.73; 400 free relay: Avery Sigler, Olivia Webster, Esslinger, K. Webster 4:37.9. K. Webster took second in a state-qualifying time of 1:09.30 in the 100 fly.
Handley girls’ winners: 100 fly: Hailey Brown 1:07.97 (state-qualifying time); 100 free: Grace Morgan 1:03.28 (state time); 400 free: Morgan 4:39.09 (state time), Brown second in state time of 4:46.19; 200 free relay: Sullivan Morefield, Laura Salley, Brown, Morgan 2:01.29.
Eagles split with Mountain View
STRASBURG — Clarke County split a meet against Mountain View on Wednesday at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles topped Mountain View 67-51, while the Clarke County girls dropped a 57-55 decision.
Clarke County boys' winners: Liam Whalen (200 freestyle in 2:09.79); Patrick Whalen (200 individual medley in 2:36.85, 500 freestyle in 6:05.06); Jefferson Fairbanks (50 freestyle in 25.19); Ryan Hooks (100 backstroke in 1:13.11); 200 free relay (L. Whalen, Dylan Rosenbohm, Hudson Sauers, Fairbanks) 1:51.88; 400 free relay (Sauers, P. Whalen, Fairbanks, L. Whalen) 4:19.90.
Clarke County girls' winners: Kayla Sprincis (200 freestyle in 2:15.03); Noelle Whalen (200 IM in 2:32.46, 100 freestyle in 1:04.82); Kyleigh Goforth (50 freestyle in 34.05); Maya Pitts (100 butterfly in 1:13.33); 200 free relay (Pitts, Kylie Prazinko, Goforth, Whalen) 2:13.08.
Wrestling: Handley 42, Millbrook 27
WINCHESTER — Handley won in eight weight classes in a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph over Millbrook on Wednesday.
Handley winners: Hayden Thompson (106 pounds), Josh Pangle (113), Nick Baker (120), Logan Westfall (126), Eddie Lopez (145), Charlie Milam (152), Simon Bishop (160), Raimel Almanzar (182).
College wrestling: Southern Va. 42, SU 12
BUENA VISTA — Southern Virginia notched five pins in a win over Shenandoah University (1-1) on Wednesday.
Both Hornets wins came on falls. Yuri Smaltz (165) won in 52 seconds, while Colton White (141) scored his pin in 4:16.
Men's basketball: Wash. & Lee 98, SU 66
WINCHESTER — Without ODAC-leading scorer Jaylen Williams and four other players, Shenandoah University was no match for Washington & Lee on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Generals (5-6, 3-2) nailed 17 3-pointers in the contest and never trailed after scoring the game's first eight points. Shooting 56 percent from the floor. W&L grabbed a 56-20 halftime lead over the Hornets (2-10, 1-2).
Trevor Kelly led SU with 14 points, while Deondre McNeill added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jack d'Entremont led five Generals in double figures with 17 points. Tevin Panchal and Drew Harrell added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Women's basketball: Randolph 76, SU 45
LYNCHBURG — Randolph outscored Shenandoah University 51-22 in the middle two quarters in cruising to an ODAC win on Wednesday.
Leading 12-10 after the first quarter, the WildCats outscored the Hornets 25-10 in the second to take control.
Ragan Johnson had 14 points and Olivia Weinel added 12 to lead SU (7-4, 2-4). Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson had 25 points and Kylie Stark netted 23 for Randolph (10-2, 4-1).
