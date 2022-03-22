Clarke County senior guard Ellie Brumback was named Second Team All-State for Class 2 girls' basketball in selections announced by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-6 Brumback was an all-around standout for an Eagles team that went 17-10 and played in its first state tournament since 2015, where Clarke fell 63-60 to John Marshall in overtime in the quarterfinals. Brumback averaged 9.5 points per game (second on the team) and led the Eagles in rebounds (6.9), assists (4.0) and steals (4.4).
Clarke County was the Bull Run District and Region 2B runner-up to Luray. Luray senior Emilee Weakley was named the Class 2 Player of the Year for the second straight year.
Central of Wise head coach Robin Dotson is the Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 27-3 record and the Class 2 state title with a 62-59 win over the defending champion Luray in the title game.
Boys' tennis: Handley 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Handley did not lose a single game in defeating Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges (3-0, 2-0 district) won each match by an 8-0 score.
Singles winners: No. 1 John-Henry Herrington; No. 2 Brendan Love; No. 3 Neil Parikh; No. 4 Nicholas-Ryan Herrington; No. 5 Ty Dickson; No. 6 Nathan Thomas.
Doubles winners: No. 1 JH Herrington/Love; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson; No. 3 NR Herrington/Thomas.
Millbrook 9, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook dropped only 13 games in beating Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 2-2, 2-1 district.
Singles winners: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-5; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-1; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-1; No. 4 Ian Duckstein 8-2; No. 5 Ben Yeager 8-0; No. 6 John Doepper 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-0; No. 2 Muldowney/Duckstein 8-3; Yeager/Doepper 8-0.
Girls' tennis: Millbrook 9, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook lost only five games in defeating Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 4-1 (2-1 district). On Monday, Millbrook beat Harrisonburg 8-1.
Singles winners vs. Kettle Run: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-0; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-2. No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-0.
Doubles winners vs Kettle Run: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-1; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 18-1; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 8-0.
Singles winners vs. Harrisonburg: No. 1 Knox 10-2; No. 2 Townes 10-1; No. 3 Dalton 10-3; No. 4 Cotterell 10-3; No. 5 Durbin 10-8.
Doubles winners vs. Harrisonburg: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 10-8; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 10-1; No. 3 Durbin/Carter 10-3.
James Wood 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — James Wood dropped only 13 games in defeating Fauquier in the Colonels' first Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday. The Colonels are 2-0 overall.
Singles winners: No. 1 Caroline Partlow 8-0; No. 2 Grace Allen 8-4; No. 3 Charlotte Bass 8-1; No. 4 Bianca Linares 5-0 (default); No. 5 Sydney Delawder 8-1; No. 6 Olivia Judd 8-1.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Partlow/Linares 8-2; No. 2 Bass/Delawder 8-4; No. 3 Allen/Judd 8-0.
Handley 9, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped only 14 games in defeating Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges are 2-1 (1-1 district).
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-1; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-2; No. 3 Anne Marie Larsen 8-0; No. 4 Sophia McAllister 8-1; No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-1; No. 6 Peyton Jones 8-4.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Parikh/Meehan 8-2; No. 2 Larsen/Bessette 8-1; No. 3: Mary Botros/Jennifer SanPietro 8-2.
Baseball: Millbrook 5, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Jerrod Jenkins struck out 10 batters and did not allow an earned run in complete-game five-hitter as Millbrook defeated Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Jenkins also only had one walk for the Pioneers (3-0, 1-0), which led 3-0 after two innings and tacked on two runs in the seventh to finish the scoring.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 2-3, 2 RBIs; Carl Keenan 1-2, run, RBI; Chase Ford 1-2, 2 runs.
Handley 7, Liberty 2
BEALETON — Handley defeated Liberty in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday.
The Judges (1-1 overall) led 2-0 after two innings and 5-2 after six innings.
Handley leaders: Griffin Hott 6.1 innings, 2 runs (1 earned), 6 walks, 8 strikeouts on mound, double at plate; Jacob Duffy 2-4, RBI; Josh Stickles 1-3, double, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose, Bobby Crosen 2 runs each.
Girls' soccer: Handley 17, Liberty 2
WINCHESTER — Lauren Mason had three goals and four assists to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Judges are 2-0 (1-0 district).
Other Handley leaders: Emeryce Worrell, Julia Nerangis 3 goals, 1 assist each; Mikayla Balio 3 goals; Taylor Roark 2 goals, 3 assists; Alivia Ricci 2 goals, 1 assist; Madison Hobson 1 goal, 2 assists; Samantha Kern 2 assists; Jailynn Rivera, Samantha Stevens 1 assist each; Emma Westfall 2 saves.
James Wood 7, Fauquier 1
WARRENTON — Olivia Walker had two goals and five assists to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 3-0, 1-0 district.
Other James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 2 goals, 1 assist; McKenna Newcome 2 goals; Sidney Rathel 1 goal; Maddie Shirley 1 assist; Sami Stevens 7 saves.
Clarke County 1, Waynesboro 0
WAYNESBORO — Defending Class 2 state champion Clarke County opened its season with a non-district win over Waynesboro on Tuesday.
Audrey Price scored the goal off an assist from Campbell Neiman.
Kettle Run 5, Millbrook 1
WINCHESTER — Millbrook lost to Kettle Run in its Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (1-1) were outshot 19-5.
Millbrook leaders: Lexi Walters 1 goal, Skylar Decker 9 saves.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 4, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Brandon Riley had a hat trick as Millbrook won the debut game of head coach Rhonda Cottino by beating Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Other Millbrook leaders: Patrick Sigler, Hamilton Lopez 2 assists each; Garrett Johnson 1 goal; Nick Catlett 6 saves.
Clarke County 4, Waynesboro 0
BERRYVILLE — Leo Morris had two goals and one assist to lead Clarke County to a non-district win in its season opener on Tuesday.
Other Clarke County leaders: Caleb Neiman 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Frame 1 goal; Oakley Staples 2 assists.
Liberty 2, Handley 0
BEALETON — Handley lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Liberty on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Owen Turnbull 2 saves; Bryce Pollak 1 save.
Softball: Clarke County 2, Rappahannock County 0
WASHINGTON, Va. — Abby Peace struck out 11 batters in a one-hit shutout as Clarke County defeated Rappahannock County in its Bull Run District opener on Tuesday.
Peace also went 2 for 3 with a double and a run for the Eagles, who are 5-0 overall. They scored one run in the first inning and one in the sixth.
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-4, double; Ellie Taylor 2-3, RBI; Kacie Turner 1-3, RBI, double.
Fauquier 11, James Wood 10
WINCHESTER — Down 11-2, James Wood scored eight runs in the sixth inning, but the Colonels couldn't complete the comeback after loading the bases with one out in the seventh in a Class 4 Northwestern District loss to Fauquier on Tuesday.
James Wood (0-3, 0-1) grounded into a fielder's choice and popped out for the final two outs of the game.
James Wood leaders: Sydney Orndorff 3-4, home run, 3 RBIs; Laken Whipkey 1-4, 2 runs, home run, 2 RBIs; Elizabeth Johnson 1-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 shutout innings, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts; Skyla Compton 2-3; Isabella McKee double, RBI.
Kettle Run 1, Millbrook 0
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook lost its Class 4 Northwestern District opener to Kettle Run on Tuesday, with the Cougars scoring the only run of the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Hailey Pace.
Millbrook (2-2 overall) put runners on first and third in the seventh with one out, but its last two batters struck out.
Millbrook leaders: Emily Jeffries 6 innings, 1 earned run, 6 hits, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts in circle, 1-3 at plate; Allie Simmons 2-3; Arizona Parkes 1-3.
College baseball: Washington & Lee 5, SU 2
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee University's Zach Senders hit a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to deny Shenandoah head coach Kevin Anderson his 700th career win and complete an Old Dominion Athletic Conference season sweep on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field.
Kyle Lisa hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give No. 14 SU (15-6, 2-2) a 2-1 lead. W&L (9-9, 4-5) received a solo home run from Chapin Bassi to tie the game in the sixth inning.
In the ninth, Senders hit his home to left fleld off Matt House, who came on in relief of Tad Dean (0-2, 1.2 innings, two earned runs, one walk, two strikeouts).
The Hornets put two runners on in the ninth but Generals pitcher John Benner finished off his complete-game performance with a strikeout of Ryan Clawson. Benner (3-0) held the Hornets to four hits, had no walks and struck out nine batters while throwing just 97 pitches.
SU starter Calvin Pastel threw the first seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Lisa, Ryan Clawson, Pearce Bucher, and Henry Delavergne had the Hornets hits.
