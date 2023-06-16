Clarke County senior shortstop Madison Edwards was named to the Second Team as part of the Virginia High School League Class 2 All-State softball selections that were released on Friday.
A James Madison University signee, Edwards batted .603 (41 for 68) with six home runs, 26 RBIs, 36 runs, 16 doubles, five triples and 13 stolen bases. She had a .659 on-base percentage and a 1.250 slugging percentage. Edwards was previously selected to the All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B First Teams.
State champion Tazewell swept the Player of the Year (sophomore pitcher Carly Compton) and Coach of the Year honors (Tom Keene).
The All-State softball teams consists of three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DP-flex, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected First Team All-Region are eligible for selection to the All-State team. The All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
VBL: Royals 3, Cavaliers 2
WINCHESTER — Millbrook graduate Jerrod Jenkins picked up his first win of the summer in his second appearance in Winchester's 3-2 win over Culpeper on Friday in Valley Baseball League action.
The Royals (8-5) won their fifth straight game.
Jenkins pitched five innings and allowed one run (earned), four hits and five walks and struck out two batters, leaving with a 3-1 lead thanks to a three-run third inning. Jack Hay (2 for 4) drove in the first two runs with a single and scored the third run on a balk.
Culpeper (5-8) scored a run in the sixth inning but Jake Andrews (two innings, one hit, zero walks, four strikeouts) and Roberto Velasquez (one perfect inning, one strikeout) closed out the win with three shutout innings. Velasquez earned his second save.
The Royals were also led by Danny Baez (3 for 4 with a run) and Tyler Cox (three walks).
