Clarke County’s Chris LeBlanc will continue his kicking career with NCAA Division III Shenandoah University after signing to play for the Hornets on Monday.
As a punter, LeBlanc led the area by more than five yards with 37.6 average, recording 35 attempts for 1,316 yards. LeBlanc had a 64-yard punt against Lightridge. LeBlanc was a Second Team Class 2 All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and First Team All-Bull Run District selection.
As a kicker, LeBlanc made 2 of 4 field goals and 29 of 33 PATs. The First Team All-District and a Second Team All-Region selection kicked field goals of 43 yards and 35 yards against Madison County.
The Hornets went 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference last year.
LeBlanc will major in business administration with a focus in Esports.
Girls’ soccer: Handley 6, Fauquier 1
WINCHESTER — Emeryce Worrell had two goals and an assist to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Monday.
The Judges are 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the district.
Other Handley leaders: Madison Hobson, Stephanie Truban 1 goal, 1 assist each; Lauren Mason, Sam Stevens 1 goal each.
Girls’ tennis: Handley 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped only eight games in sweeping Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Monday.
The Judges are 9-2 (7-1 district).
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 2 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 3 Ellie Bessette 8-1; No. 4 Julia O’Connor 8-1; No. 5 Liza Browning 8-5; No. 6 Sloane Willingham 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Lindsay Pifer 8-1; No. 2 O’Connor-Bessette 8-0; No. 3 T. McAllister-Lexy Plotts 8-0.
Sherando 9, James Wood 0
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 5-6 (2-5 district).
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-0; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 8-2; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-1; No. 4. Katie Freilich 8-5; 5. Gabriella Koch 8-0; No. 6. Lia Gannon 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 M. Koch/Freilich 8-0; No. 2 Woolever/Sutphin 8-0; No. 3. G. Koch/Gannon 8-0.
Clarke County 5, Mountain View 4
NEW MARKET — Clarke County won three matches on the court and picked up two forfeit victories in defeating Mountain View in Bull Run District action on Monday at New Market Town Park.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 2 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-6; No. 4 Mary V. Simmons 8-0; No. 6 Kylie Prazinko forfeit. Doubles: No. 2 Chapman-Browne/Ana Gonzalez 8-5; No. 3 Isabella Concha-Prazinko forfeit.
Boys' soccer: Handley 5, Fauquier 1
WARRENTON — Handley remained undefeated in the Class 4 Northwestern District and completed a season sweep with a win over Fauquier on Monday.
The Judges are 7-1-2 (7-0-1 district).
Handley leaders: Anderson Argueta 2 goals; Dash Fitzsimmons, Ramon Diaz-Guzman 1 goal, 1 assist each; Jag Fitzsimmons 1 goal; Oscar Mendoza Guifarro 1 assist; Owen Turnbull 7 saves.
Baseball: Fauquier 6, Handley 5 (9)
WARRENTON — Fauquier scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Monday and earn a season split with the Judges.
Trailing 5-4, the Falcons tied the game with a walk, stolen base and single. A sacrifice moved the winning run to second, a groundout moved him to third, and then Eli Rittenhouse won the game with a ground single to center that scored Trevor Mitchell.
The Judges (3-11, 1-7) led 1-0 after one inning, were tied 1-1 after two innings, trailed 3-2 after three innings and 4-3 after five innings, were tied 4-4 after six innings, and took a 5-4 lead when Griffin Hott (2 for 4, double at plate; 4.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts) scored on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth.
Other Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose 2-5, run; Charlie Allen 1-3, run, RBI, 2 walks; Landen Lewis RBI, walk at plate, 4 innings, 2 runs (both earned), 4 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts; Staige Dolan 1-4, double, run; Jake Swartz 2 walks.
Softball: Fauquier 19, Handley 3 (5)
WARRENTON — Handley snapped a streak of 11 straight shutout defeats in a loss to Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Monday.
The Judges are 1-12, 0-8 district.
Handley leaders: Hailey Davis 1-2, 2 runs; Laura Hogan 1-2, walk; Alaina Daugherty 2 walks; Lily Shearer, walk, run.
Kettle Run 8, Millbrook 2
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning for a 5-2 lead and went on to defeat Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District contest on Monday.
The Pioneers — committed five errors — are 3-10 (2-5 district).
Millbrook leaders: Emily Jeffries complete game, 2 earned runs, 10 hits, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts in circle, 2-4, run; Jazmyne Scott 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; Alexis McFarland 1-4, run; Rowan McCullough 1-2.
College baseball: SU 10, Penn State-Harrisburg 0
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The No. 3 Shenandoah University baseball team recorded its third shutout of the season and allowed just five hits on Monday in a non-conference victory at Penn State-Harrisburg.
Making his first career appearance, Anthony Arrichiello pitched the game’s first three innings and retired all nine batters he faced. Michael Myers (1-0) came in for his first career appearance over the next two innings and allowed two hits and two walks for the Hornets (29-4) against the Lions (24-7).
Completing the shutout for SU was Brian Ferreira (two innings, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts); Matt House (one inning, two hits, two strikeouts) and Tristan Everett (one inning, one strikeout).
Offensively, Gavin Horning went 4 for 6 with a solo home run, two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. SU led 2-0 after one inning and added three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to complete the win. SU had 12 hits and was also led by Frankie Ritter (2 for 5 with a double and two runs), Colby Martin (1 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and two walks), Kyla Lisa (2 for 5 with two RBIs) and Haden Madagan (1 for 3 with two walks).
Earlier on Monday, catcher Tyler Blittersdorf was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Oxford, Pa., native hit two home runs and had 10 runs batted over three games.
Blittersdorf hit an inside-the-park grand slam in a 10-2 win over Bridgewater. The junior added one more extra-base hit in the sixth inning for his fifth RBI of the day.
Blittersdorf was 3 for 6 in the Hornets’ weekend series at No. 10 Randolph-Macon. He also drew three walks and was hit by one pitch. In Saturday’s 10-5 win, Blittersdorf added his second home run of the week to give SU a first inning lead. Blittersdorf had a single, double, and sacrifice fly for four RBIs in Sunday’s game.
Women’s golf: SU places sixth in York
YORK, Pa. — Shenandoah University completed its regular season Monday afternoon with a sixth-place finish at the eight-team Spartan Spring Invitational hosted by York College.
At the par-72, 5714-yard Regents Glen Golf Course, the Hornets shot a four-player score of 364 after shooting a 353 in the first round for a 717 total. Host York (two-round total of 650) won by three shots over the University of Lynchburg with Alvernia (664) third and the Bridgewater ‘B’ team (676) fourth.
Brooke Vaillancourt had the best score on Day 2 for SU with a 12-over-par 84. Her sister, Sydney Vaillancourt, had an 85. Karlie Zamora shot 92 and Isabelle Schultz had a 103 to round out the SU scores. Zamora and Brooke Vailliancourt finished tied for 13th overall with Sydney Vaillancourt tied for 16th.
